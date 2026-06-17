Couple's Terrifying Encounter with Lightning Highlights Importance of Safety Precautions

Emman Onteveros and his wife Toni experienced a close call with a lightning strike while traveling, highlighting the importance of staying safe during thunderstorms. Learn about the different types of lightning and how to protect yourself with the '30-30 Rule'.

Emman Onteveros and his wife Toni were traveling when they experienced a terrifying encounter with nature's fury. A sudden flash of lightning illuminated the sky, followed by a deafening sound that left Onteveros momentarily disoriented.

'It was extremely loud,' he recalled in a report on GMA's '24 Oras'. 'I was almost blinded for a moment. It felt like you were playing video games and suddenly got hit by a flash.

' The lightning strike occurred just 15 to 20 meters away from their vehicle. Onteveros gripped the steering wheel tightly, ensuring the safety of everyone in the car. The couple felt the effects of the lightning strike even after they reached the safety of their home, with Onteveros admitting that they were still shaking from the experience. Lightning, a common phenomenon during thunderstorms, occurs when there is a large difference in electrical charges within a storm cloud.

According to PAGASA weather specialist John Manalo, as ice particles inside the cloud move upward and downward, positive and negative charges separate, leading to the formation of lightning. There are three main types of lightning: intra-cloud or in-cloud lightning, which occurs within a single thundercloud; cloud-to-cloud lightning, which starts in one cloud unit and ends in another; and cloud-to-ground lightning, which is the most dangerous as it can strike people, trees, buildings, and other structures.

Despite lasting only about 0.01 to 0.1 seconds, a lightning strike carries immense energy, equivalent to more than 300 million volts, and can reach temperatures of around 30,000 Kelvin, nearly five times hotter than the surface of the Sun. To stay safe during thunderstorms, Kuya Kim advises the public to follow the '30-30 Rule'. If you see lightning, start counting to 30. If you hear thunder within 30 seconds, immediately seek shelter.

Stay indoors for at least 30 minutes. Even while indoors, avoid using corded equipment and electronic devices, and stay away from windows, doors, and concrete walls or floors





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Lightning Thunderstorm Safety 30-30 Rule Cloud-To-Ground Lightning Intra-Cloud Lightning Cloud-To-Cloud Lightning

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