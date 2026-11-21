COP31 in Antalya runs past its deadline as countries led by France and Panama demand fossil fuel language and climate finance, while activists call it the worst COP ever.

The COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Turkey, slipped into overtime on Friday, November 20, as negotiators from nearly 200 countries struggled to bridge deep divisions over fossil fuels and climate finance.

A new version of the proposed Antalya Accord was expected later on Friday, but hopes of major changes in tone were not high. The COP31 Presidency had not published a new version by Friday afternoon, leaving delegations still working from Thursday draft. A group of countries from Europe, Africa, Latin America and the Pacific challenged the proposed COP31 agreement, demanding explicit action on fossil fuels and stronger climate finance.

Also read Philippines and UK Deepen Partnership on Climate and Blue Carbon at COP31

Countries Challenge Weak Climate Agreement

Led by France and Panama, ministers and representatives from Belgium, Cote d Ivoire, Finland, Greece, Guatemala, Spain, Sweden and Vanuatu joined forces at a press conference in Antalya on Friday. They delivered a message to the COP31 Presidency: the agreement on the table is not good enough.

Climate negotiators stripped out all references to ending the use of fossil fuels in a slimmed-down draft agreement published on Thursday, November 19, following objections from Saudi Arabia and other major oil and gas producers. The draft also dropped mention of a 120 billion dollar target for finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change. Decisions at UN climate summits are generally adopted by consensus, meaning even a single country formal objection can prevent an agreement.

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Panama Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro, who earlier this week announced his country would formally object to any COP31 agreement failing to include fossil fuels language, was direct. It is not acceptable to have a COP or a cover document that does not even mention fossil fuels, and we simply will not put up with it, he said. You pollute; you pay. It is actually rather simple.

You cause the problem, you must help to fix it, Mr. Navarro said. Panama warning could delay or derail adoption of the final COP31 deal as the clock winds down. France Minister for Ecological Transition, Monique Barbut, said: We cannot the world we are now getting to 1.5 and then do business as if nothing was happening. For many people, she underscored, the climate crisis is not a North or South issue, but a question of survival.

Ms. Barbut also pointed to a contradiction: while fossil fuels are absent from the draft, several paragraphs promote carbon capture technologies. So what does it mean? It means we do not recognize what is the problem, she argued.

The countries outlined six priorities they wanted reflected in the COP31 agreement: Science, ensuring climate decisions are grounded in scientific evidence; Fossil fuels, explicitly recognizing the need for a clear and orderly transition away from fossil fuels; Climate finance, requiring those most responsible for emissions to contribute fairly; Clean electrification, accelerating the shift to renewable, clean energy sources; Methane, speeding up reductions in methane emissions; and International cooperation, strengthening coordination between the three Rio Conventions on climate change, biodiversity and desertification. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told world leaders in Antalya last week that governments must accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, protect workers and communities, and deliver the climate finance promised to developing countries.

Guterres Calls for Fossil Fuel Taxes

He called for adaptation funding to triple by 2035 and urged governments to tax windfall profits from fossil fuel companies to help vulnerable nations recover from climate disasters. Polluters must pay, he insisted, warning that the world could not afford further delays. The draft deal now under discussion acknowledges the projected overshoot of 1.5 degrees Celsius and encourages accelerated deployment of technologies that can remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere to help eventually bring temperatures back down.

But several country delegations have criticized the mention of carbon removal in the draft, saying the technologies are expensive and unproven at scale, and that including them opens the door to continued oil and gas development. Bob Natifu, Uganda commissioner of climate change and carbon markets, said: It allows developed countries to continue producing oil and gas with a claim that CCUS carbon capture, utilisation and storage will fix it, while we will have a bigger role to triple renewables, which is not balanced at all.

OPEC members Saudi Arabia and Venezuela have both made a case for a future role for fossil fuels in their official speeches to the conference. Environmental groups tracking the two-week conference heaped pressure on host Turkey and lead negotiator Australia, saying the meeting was on track to be the worst COP ever because it lacked ambition to address the worsening climate crisis.

Armed with black signs that spelled shame, a huge group of civil society organization representatives stood behind the speakers of the final press conference of the Climate Action Network. The global coalition rejected the proposed agreements and urged developing countries to do the same. There is nothing on the table that protects people or addresses the priorities of the Global South, said CAN International Executive Director Tasneem Essop.

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Campaigners accused wealthy countries of blocking progress on finance, emissions reductions and a mechanism to support workers and communities affected by the shift to cleaner economies. Mohamed Adow, founder of Power Shift Africa, was even more direct: The COP Presidents want to tell us this has been a great COP. Well, I can tell you without any doubt that this has been the worst COP ever.

Activists Protest Weak COP31 Text

He accused developed countries of demanding greater ambition while withholding the support needed to deliver it. Anabella Rosemberg, CAN Senior Adviser on Just Transition, defended the importance of the UN climate process: The COP is not dying; being killed. Not because it is bloated. Not because it is inefficient or useless.

It is being killed because it is the last space where civil society, where developing countries, can hold developed countries accountable. Activists unsatisfied with the second draft text at COP31 held a silent protest outside the plenary hall where delegates meet. The Australian president of negotiations, Chris Bowen, told reporters he remained hopeful of a deal everyone could get behind. Things worth doing, in my experience, do not come easy, he said.

People have strong views, of course. I am not stepping away from that, but no one has said to me Let us give up and go home. While the conference was scheduled to end on Friday, in recent years efforts to secure consensus at climate summits have regularly blown past this deadline by more than 24 hours.

This year talks have been further complicated by war and rising living costs, which are competing for the attention of policymakers and the public. The United States, the world largest historical greenhouse gas emitter, is also absent from the talks for the second year in a row after President Donald Trump ended cooperation on the climate, calling global warming a hoax.

World Set to Exceed 1.5 Degrees

A UN report last month found the world is set to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit of warming above pre-industrial levels, a threshold governments agreed under the 2015 Paris Agreement to pursue efforts to respect. Ralph Regenvanu, climate minister of the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, which is threatened by sea level rise and worsening storms, said: We can see where it is going, and it is not going to be a high-ambition text.

The COP31 mascot lies dismantled backstage at the UN climate conference in Antalya as negotiations over a final agreement continue on the summit scheduled closing day. Follow the latest developments from COP31 through our podcast, Talk and Action, and our special daily coverage of the conference.