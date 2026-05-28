Councilor Proposes Resolution to Protect Davao City Water District's Jurisdiction

Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus proposes a resolution to protect the jurisdiction of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) from being affected by regional cooperation and water exportation outside the city.

Councilor Diosdado Angelo Mahipus expressed his concern during a regular session at Sangguniang Panglungsod on May 26, 2026, about the jurisdiction of the Davao City Water District (DCWD) being only inside the city.

He proposed a resolution objecting to the exportation, allocation, and distribution of water outside Davao City. Mahipus emphasized that DCWD should operate autonomously based on the Presidential Decree No. 198, which grants the water district a distinct juridical personality and operational autonomy. He also stated that regional cooperation can be useful under the right conditions, but it must not compromise the long-term safety of the residents.

The councilor called for a Water Security and Sustainability Study to evaluate the sustainability of water in the city before sharing it outside the city. He pointed out that taking action is a legitimate exercise of the city's obligation to protect its citizens.

On the other hand, DCWD spokesperson JC Duhaylungsod stated that they were presented with an opportunity to supply water to the Island Garden of Samal (Igacos) even before the construction of the Samal Island-Davao City Connector (SIDC) Project has been finished. Mahipus also highlighted the impacts that can affect the needs of Dabawenyos once the interjurisdictional system is established. He added that access to potable water is a legitimate public concern extending beyond political boundaries.

Moreover, he clearly stated that cooperation must never come at the expense of the long-term security of Davao City Residents. The councilor emphasized that DCWD must prioritize long-term water security and being the first priority in water access for the Davao City residents. He also emphasized that the protection, allocation, and sustainable management of water resources directly affect public health; environmental protection, disaster resilience, urban sustainability, economic stability, and the general welfare of the people of Davao City





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Diosdado Angelo Mahipus Davao City Water District Presidential Decree No. 198 Regional Cooperation Water Security

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