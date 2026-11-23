PAGASA forecasts a dangerous heat index in Coron and Cuyo, Palawan on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, with Coron at 43°C and Cuyo at 42°C. The dangerous category ranges from 42°C to 51°C, and health officials warn of heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

Coron and Cuyo in Palawan are forecast to record the highest heat index on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

In its latest heat index forecast issued on Monday, the weather bureau said the two municipalities may experience a dangerous heat index. Coron will have 43°C, while Cuyo will have 42°C, according to PAGASA. Under the dangerous category, the heat index ranges from 42°C to 51°C. PAGASA said heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible at this level. Prolonged sun exposure may also lead to heat stroke.

Also read PAGASA Issues Danger Heat Index Warning for Palawan Areas on November 23

Previous Heat Index Warnings In Palawan

The forecast follows earlier dangerous heat index levels in the same Palawan areas. Coron and Cuyo were forecast to record the highest heat index on Sunday, November 22, 2026. In its heat index forecast issued on Saturday, PAGASA said the two municipalities may experience a dangerous heat index of 42°C. Five areas were also expected to have a dangerous heat index on Friday, November 20, based on an earlier forecast.

Two Palawan areas were forecast to log danger level heat index on November 23. The Department of Health (DOH) earlier reminded the public to stay hydrated. It said people should drink at least 2.5 liters or 8 to 10 glasses of water per day. The DOH reminder came as heat index forecasts continued to show dangerous levels in parts of Palawan.

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Heat index measures how hot it feels when relative humidity is combined with air temperature. Higher heat index values increase the risk of heat-related illness. At the dangerous level of 42°C to 51°C, PAGASA warns that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are possible. It also warns that prolonged exposure to the sun may lead to heat stroke.

Precautions For Residents In Affected Areas

Residents in Coron and Cuyo are advised to take precautions. These include staying hydrated and limiting prolonged sun exposure. PAGASA issues heat index forecasts to warn the public about potential health risks. The forecasts help communities prepare for extreme heat conditions.

The latest forecast places Coron and Cuyo at the top of the list for Tuesday, November 24, 2026. Coron is expected to reach 43°C, while Cuyo is expected to reach 42°C. Both values fall within the dangerous category. PAGASA said the category covers heat index readings from 42°C to 51°C. The weather bureau continues to monitor heat index levels nationwide. It advises the public to check updates and follow health advisories.

Health officials have repeatedly urged the public to drink enough water. The DOH recommendation of at least 2.5 liters or 8 to 10 glasses per day is meant to prevent dehydration. Heat-related illnesses can range from cramps to exhaustion and, in severe cases, heat stroke. PAGASA said prolonged sun exposure may lead to heat stroke under dangerous heat index conditions.

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The forecasts for Coron and Cuyo follow a series of dangerous heat index warnings in Palawan. On Sunday, November 22, both areas were forecast to have a dangerous heat index of 42°C. On Friday, November 20, five areas were expected to experience a dangerous heat index. On November 23, two Palawan areas were forecast to log danger level heat index. The recurring warnings show that extreme heat remains a concern in the province.

Residents are advised to monitor PAGASA forecasts and follow DOH advisories. PAGASA said its heat index forecasts are issued to help the public avoid heat-related health problems. The agency continues to provide updates as conditions change. The public is reminded to stay cool, drink water regularly, and avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, especially during dangerous heat index days.