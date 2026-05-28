Cordillera coaches historic gold haul at Palarong Pambansa taekwondo poomsae

Arnold Oglayon leverages his own pioneering gold medal to guide Cordillera athletes to four poomsae titles, including standout performances by secondary boys and girls, as the region eyes overall taekwondo supremacy.

Head coach Arnold Oglayon draws on his historic achievement as the first gold medalist from the Cordillera Administrative Region in any sport to inspire a new generation of taekwondo athletes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the poomsae event at the 66th Palarong Pambansa on May 27, he reminded his competitors that the national school games are far from a minor tournament and that every participant brings a high level of skill. Oglayon, himself a former Palaro competitor, knows the pressure of the arena from personal experience. He explained that preparation must go beyond drills in the gym and include recreating the intensity of a real competition floor.

"We train in the gym the way we will fight on the mat," he said, emphasizing the importance of mental as well as physical readiness. Under Oglayon's guidance the Cordillera region secured four gold medals in poomsae this year. The secondary boys team, composed of Ryan Nabejet, Ross Damian and Johann Ventura, overcame a disappointing fourth‑place finish in the previous edition.

Nabejet, a University of Baguio student, recalled how the trio turned the tide by matching their rigorous training with a focused mindset. Their victory marked a clear bounce back for the team and lifted the region's confidence heading into the final stages of the games.

Meanwhile, 14‑year‑old Joniya Ysabelle Obiacoro made a stunning debut in the secondary girls individual category. Training daily in Baguio and doubling her sessions in Agusan del Sur before the competition, she managed to secure a gold medal despite modest expectations. Her gratitude extended to coaches, family and teammates, reflecting the communal spirit that drives the regional program.

The elementary girls team added another gold to the tally, with Frances Hollie Nabejet, Zion Ysabelle Buenviaje and Winter Niamh Scarlet Abuan delivering a flawless performance. Buenviaje also captured a fourth gold for the region in the elementary girls freestyle poomsae. These successes have positioned the Cordillera Administrative Region as a strong contender for the overall taekwondo championship at the Palaro.

The next phase of the tournament will focus on kyorugi, the sparring discipline, with finals scheduled for May 29 and 30. Coach Oglayon remains confident that the blend of disciplined coaching and youthful talent will continue to propel his athletes toward more podium finishes, reinforcing the region's emerging reputation as a taekwondo powerhouse





rapplerdotcom / 🏆 4. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Taekwondo Palarong Pambansa Cordillera Administrative Region Gold Medals Coach Arnold Oglayon

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Calabarzon’s New Gold-Maker Dominates Palarong Pambansa Swimming, Setting Fresh RecordsIn the 2026 Palarong Pambansa, a young swimmer from Calabarzon captured the 400‑m freestyle title with a record‑breaking 4:30.63 time, while other provincial athletes posted podium finishes in swimming and track events. Highlights include new junior records, remarkable sportsmanship, and a rising star’s debut at the high school level.

Read more »

Adrian Bucol, Hidilyn Diaz's kababayan, is Palarong Pamabansa's first weightlifting gold winnerRegion IX bet Adrian Bucol emerged as the first-ever weightlifting gold medalist on the Palarong Pambansa stage after ruling the secondary boys 48kg on Tuesday in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur.

Read more »

Weightlifting's First Gold Medal in Palarong PambansaHidilyn Diaz, the Olympic weightlifting champion, was thrilled to see two athletes from her hometown go head-to-head for the sport's first gold medal in the 2026 Palarong Pambansa in Agusan del Sur. Adrian Bucol won the gold in the secondary boys' 48kg division, while John Certh Cadag settled for silver.

Read more »

Franceine Rosario Wins 100m Dash at Palarong Pambansa Despite Heavy RainUST standout Franceine Rosario clocked 12.01 seconds to win the secondary girls' 100m dash, completing a sprint double after her 200m gold, all in a downpour at the 2026 Palarong Pambansa.

Read more »