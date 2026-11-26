COP31 in Antalya ended without a cover decision after the EU objected to missing fossil fuel language, as Philippine groups pressed for climate finance.

Negotiators at COP31 in Antalya failed to agree on a cover decision, the broad political text known as the Antalya Pact, according to reports on the outcome published on Monday morning, Manila time. Nations including Pakistan, Indonesia, Azerbaijan, China, and Saudi Arabia supported the cover decision, while the European Union walked away from the deal. The extra 48 hours added to the talks were not enough to bridge the gap between the competing positions.

The Philippines was among several countries, including Fiji, Russia, Nepal, Singapore, and Mexico, whose position on the cover decision was not clear. The outcome was discussed at a virtual post-COP press briefing organized by Aksyon Klima Pilipinas, where WWF's Climate and Energy Program Head Atty. Angela Ibay and Ellenor Bartolome of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice shared their assessments of the negotiations.

Also read There's hope of recovery from COP31 deadlock 'as long as we learn from it'

Why the COP31 Cover Decision Stalled

The COP31 cover decision stalled mainly because the European Union could not support a text that did not mention fossil fuels, which the EU regards as essentially the cause of climate change. Without that language, the bloc said it could not endorse the proposed deal.

Panama argued that the pact weakened previously agreed decisions and did not reflect the urgency of keeping the 1.5°C goal within reach. That objection placed the cover decision under pressure from two directions, with some countries seeing it as too weak and others backing it as a workable compromise.

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Ibay said two major reasons explained why the talks fell apart at COP31. The first was the discussion on transitioning away from fossil fuels, and the second was a lot of discussion on finance. Her account showed that the disagreement was not only about one phrase but about how emissions cuts would be paid for.

Stakeholder Views on Finance and Fossil Fuels

Philippine lawmakers and civil society groups argued that climate finance must come before any firm commitment to transition away from fossil fuels. Their message was that developing countries cannot be asked to act on emissions without the means to do so.

Representative Anna Veloso-Tuazon, who leads the House committee on climate change, said developing nations have long asked where the finance is. Speaking from Antalya, she said COP31 began with a dialogue on transitioning away from fossil fuels, but that she and many members of the G77 and like-minded countries cannot simply pay lip service to that transition without the means of implementation. She added that the Philippines needs funding, technology transfers, and capacity building to reduce emissions.

Bartolome said the focus on the cover decision had strained and distracted negotiators from the tracks meant to secure concrete outcomes. She argued that the clear baseline, the mechanism, and the plans to triple adaptation finance remain empty, that funds for loss and damage are running dry, and that the mitigation work program failed to reach consensus. She also said the finance needed to help countries survive, along with Just Transition and resilience-building, must arrive as fast as the warming does.

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Ibay cautioned against labeling COP31 as a failure. She said her experience of attending global negotiations since COP 3 shows that each COP does not need to produce a cover decision. She also noted that the cover decision had acknowledged the planet's temperature overshoot, which Tuazon described as an important gain, and that it had for the first time acknowledged the importance of the oceans. For an archipelagic country like the Philippines, Ibay said, the ocean dialogues are highly important.

Impact on the Philippines and Next Steps

The Philippines presented several national plans at COP31, including its updated NDCs, its Just Transition Framework, the Philippine Carbon Market Policy Framework, and the Philippine Climate Finance Strategy. These documents now form the country's main platform for pressing its climate case in the next stage of talks.

Ibay said the cover decision is not required, but she acknowledged that it sets the political code by sending signals to countries about their NDCs, their national adaptation plans, and whether climate finance will flow directly to those who need it most. Ibay said that a cover decision would have given the Philippines a welcome centerpiece to build on for much of its work at home.

John Leo Algo, national coordinator of Aksyon Klima Pilipinas, said the lack of a cover decision may be a sign for the country to be more aggressive in making developed countries live up to their commitments. He pointed to the closing plenary of COP31 as a key moment to press for outcomes that are aligned with the 1.5°C goal.