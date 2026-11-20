Activists protest at COP31 in Turkey after the draft agreement removes fossil fuel references and the $120 billion climate finance target, drawing criticism from environmental groups and nation delegates.

Delegates at the UN Climate Change Conference ( COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, are embroiled in a diplomatic standoff after the release of a revised draft text that omits critical references to fossil fuels and removes a $120 billion financial target for developing nations. The controversial draft, published on Thursday, November 19, has triggered immediate backlash from environmental activists and several key government ministers who argue the document lacks the necessary ambition to address the escalating global climate crisis.

Protests Erupt Over Missing Climate Targets

On Friday, November 20, 2026, activists gathered outside the main plenary hall in Antalya to hold a silent protest against the current direction of the negotiations. The demonstration highlighted deep dissatisfaction among civil society organizations, which have been tracking the two-week summit. These groups have begun referring to the current session as the worst COP ever held, citing the systematic removal of high-ambition language from the core negotiating text.

Also read At COP31, Venezuela touts AI as path to cleaner oil production

The core of the dispute centers on whether the final agreement will explicitly mention the phase-out of fossil fuels, the primary driver of global warming. The United States, the world's largest historical greenhouse gas emitter, is absent from the talks for the second consecutive year. This absence follows President Donald Trump's decision to end US cooperation on climate initiatives, labeling global warming a hoax. This diplomatic void has further complicated efforts to reach a consensus among the nearly 200 participating countries.

Key Negotiators Defend Delayed Consensus Process

Chris Bowen, the Australian president of the negotiations, acknowledged the difficult atmosphere but expressed hope that a deal could still be reached. Bowen stated that things worth doing rarely come easily and noted that no delegation had explicitly requested to abandon the process and return home. He emphasized that while people hold strong views on the issues, the path forward requires persistent diplomatic engagement despite the significant divisions present.

Advertisement

The conference, originally scheduled to conclude on Friday, November 20, 2026, has slipped into overtime. This delay is not unusual for climate summits, where securing global consensus frequently extends deadlines by more than 24 hours. However, this year's proceedings are uniquely complicated by external pressures, including ongoing conflicts and rising living costs, which compete for the attention of policymakers and the public alike.

Controversy Surrounds Financial Support and Oil Producers

Environmental groups and ministers from vulnerable nations are particularly alarmed by the exclusion of a $120 billion target for finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change. Panamanian Environment Minister Juan Carlos Navarro declared during a press conference that it is not acceptable for a COP cover document to omit any mention of fossil fuels. He asserted that his delegation and others will not tolerate a text that ignores the fundamental causes of the crisis.

Saudi Arabia and Venezuela, both members of OPEC, have actively advocated for a continued role for fossil fuels in the future energy mix during their official speeches. These major oil and gas producers objected to the inclusion of references to ending fossil fuel use in earlier versions of the text. Their influence has contributed to the slimming down of the draft agreement, raising concerns among smaller island nations about the equity of the proposed solutions.

Debate Over Carbon Removal Technologies Expands

The current draft acknowledges the United Nations' recent finding that the world is set to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming above pre-industrial levels. This threshold was established under the 2015 Paris Agreement as a critical benchmark for global climate policy. To address this projected overshoot, the draft encourages the accelerated deployment of technologies capable of removing greenhouse gases from the atmosphere to help bring temperatures back down.

Advertisement

This focus on carbon removal has drawn sharp criticism from several country delegations who view the technologies as expensive and unproven at scale. Bob Natifu, Uganda's commissioner of climate change and carbon markets, argued that such provisions allow developed countries to continue producing oil and gas under the assumption that carbon capture, utilisation, and storage will fix the problem. He contended that this approach is unbalanced compared to the immediate need to triple renewable energy capacity in developing nations.

Future Outlook for Global Climate Diplomacy

As the talks extend beyond their scheduled conclusion, the pressure is mounting on the host nation, Turkey, and lead negotiator Australia to bridge these deep ideological and economic divisions. Ralph Regenvanu, the climate minister of Vanuatu, a South Pacific island nation threatened by sea level rise and worsening storms, warned that the trajectory of the current text is not leading to a high-ambition outcome. His statements reflect the growing anxiety among nations most vulnerable to climate impacts regarding the adequacy of the global response.

The United Nations report released last month serves as a stark backdrop to these negotiations, indicating that the window for limiting warming is closing rapidly. With the draft deal currently under discussion lacking explicit fossil fuel phase-out language and financial commitments, the final hours of COP31 will be critical in determining whether the global community can produce a unified response or if the summit will be remembered for its shortcomings.