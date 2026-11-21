UN climate negotiations in Antalya stall as nearly 200 nations fail to agree on fossil fuel phaseouts and $120 billion climate finance, risking a major diplomatic failure at COP31.

Climate negotiations at the COP31 conference in Antalya, Turkey, have entered a critical overtime period as of Saturday, November 21, 2026, with no revised text on the table. Negotiators from nearly 200 countries are struggling to bridge deep divisions regarding the future of fossil fuels and the provision of climate finance. The two-week summit, originally scheduled to conclude on Friday, November 20, is now facing significant delays that risk derailing the global climate agenda.

EU Commissioner Warns of No Deal Without Compromise

Wopke Hoekstra, the European Union's top climate commissioner, issued a stark warning to the assembled delegations on Saturday, November 21, 2026, stating that the outcome will either be a good deal or no deal at all. His comments reflect the mounting frustration among delegates as hopes for significant changes fade without a new negotiating text. Hoekstra emphasized the urgency of reaching an agreement, noting that the window for a meaningful outcome is rapidly closing as talks stretch into overtime.

Also read Crunch time for COP31, but no agreement in sight

Key Sticking Points Remain on Fossil Fuel Language

The primary obstacles preventing an agreement involve whether the final document should explicitly mention the phaseout of fossil fuels that drive global warming. A draft deal published on Thursday, November 19, removed earlier references to ending fossil fuel use, a change driven by opposition from Saudi Arabia and other major oil and gas producers. Observers noted that these nations successfully lobbied for softer language, which has left many developing countries and environmental advocates deeply concerned about the effectiveness of any resulting agreement.

Climate Finance Targets and Adaptation Support Dropped

In addition to energy policy, the draft agreement dropped a proposed $120 billion target for finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change. This financial mechanism was crucial for supporting nations most vulnerable to the impacts of global warming, particularly those with limited resources. The removal of this figure has intensified the debate over responsibility and equity, with poorer nations arguing that financial support is essential for their survival and resilience against extreme weather events.

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Global Context Complicates Diplomatic Efforts

Turkey's COP31 President Murat Kurum called for responsible actions from all countries to avoid jeopardizing the process, acknowledging that a deal could prove elusive. He met with officials from the EU, Australia, and Saudi Arabia in an effort to break the deadlock, urging delegates not to get hung up on words and phrases at the expense of progress. The talks are further complicated by the absence of the US, the world's largest historical greenhouse gas emitter, which has withdrawn from climate policy cooperation under President Donald Trump.

Delays Raise Concerns Over Leadership and Trust

Isatou Camara, Gambia's finance negotiator, suggested that some countries are using delay tactics to pressure others into accepting a weaker outcome. She warned that exhaustion and frustration could lead delegations to accept subpar agreements just to return home. Brenda Mwale, Malawi's loss and damage negotiator, highlighted the leadership crisis, questioning whether there was a genuine vision for this COP. With the world on track to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, the failure to reach a robust agreement at COP31 in Antalya represents a significant setback for global climate diplomacy.