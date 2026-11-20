Environmental groups urge COP31 leaders to end fossil fuel exploration in Palawan, citing threats to marine ecosystems and local communities.

Environmental organizations have issued a unified demand to national governments attending the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP31, to immediately cease all oil and gas exploration activities in biodiversity-rich zones. The coalition specifically highlights petroleum contracts operating in the waters surrounding Palawan as a direct threat to fragile marine ecosystems, fishing communities, and coastal livelihoods. This intervention aims to prevent irreversible ecological damage in one of the country's most significant natural heritage sites.

Threats to Palawan Marine Ecosystems

The Center for Energy, Ecology, and Development, commonly referred to as CEED, reports that a substantial majority of the Philippines' active petroleum service contracts are concentrated in waters surrounding Palawan. Specifically, 14 of the 22 active petroleum service contracts are located in these sensitive waters. Palawan holds the status of a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve and is frequently described as the country's last ecological frontier. Data indicates that at least four of these contract areas are situated near protected ecosystems, including the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park. Another four contract zones fall directly within municipal waters. All 14 of these overlapping zones intersect with designated Fisheries Management Areas. This significant overlap exposes marine biodiversity and critical fishing grounds to potential risks associated with fossil fuel exploration activities.

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Advocates Demand Policy Reconciliation

During a press conference titled Don't Drill Paradise: Protecting Palawan and Southeast Asia's Ecological Frontiers from Fossil Fuels, CEED Executive Director Gerry Arances emphasized the urgent need for governments to align their ocean protection commitments with current expansion policies. He stated that Palawan is not an empty stretch of ocean waiting to be drilled, but rather a home to irreplaceable marine ecosystems and communities whose food, livelihoods, and future depend on healthy seas. While noting that Australia and Türkiye have placed ocean protection at the center of the COP31 agenda, Mr. Arances warned that the conference would lack credibility if governments continued to open biodiverse marine areas to petroleum exploration. Earth Insight Deputy Director Florencia Librizzi presented maps showing that proposed exploration areas cover approximately 20% of Palawan's coral reefs. She stressed that the impacts of drilling are too big to be afforded and that clear boundaries must be established.

Local Communities Exclude from Benefits

Advocates are also questioning the economic benefits of fossil fuel projects for host communities, citing the long-standing Malampaya gas project. Atty. Fe Esperanza Trampe, legal officer of the Palawan-based Environmental Legal Assistance Center, pointed out that the province has not benefited directly from the project despite hosting its infrastructure. She explained that the pipeline is not even connected to Palawan and that the province does not receive any of the benefits of the gas pipeline. Currently, Palawan's electrification rate remains at nearly 80%, which is below the national average of about 96%. The province continues to rely on diesel and bunker fuels for its energy requirements. Additionally, the construction of a coal-fired power plant has not resolved the province's energy insecurity, and a proposed mainland energy master plan continues to call for additional coal and diesel capacity.

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Ecological Impact and Regional Risks

Earth Insight highlights that oil and gas blocks in the Philippines overlap with about 20% of the country's coral reefs, 18% of seagrass beds, and 4% of mangrove areas. Ms. Librizzi warned that damage to these ecosystems could undermine their contributions to climate resilience, food security, coastal protection, and community livelihoods. The groups also pointed to the involvement of companies from Australia, Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, and the Philippines in petroleum contracts. This international involvement suggests that the issue requires significant international accountability. Bishop Gerry Alminaza, president of Caritas Philippines, called on governments to prioritize the protection of ecosystems and communities over fossil fuel development. He urged COP31 participants to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and ensure the meaningful participation of affected communities.

Future Energy Transition Priorities

The groups argue that the threats facing Palawan reflect a wider regional concern, as oil and gas exploration, liquefied natural gas infrastructure, and shipping activities increasingly encroach on marine ecosystems and traditional fishing grounds across Southeast Asia. CEED further argued that electrification initiatives under COP31 must prioritize renewable energy rather than expand dependence on coal, gas, and oil. Mr. Arances noted that the Philippines remains vulnerable to global energy price shocks because of its heavy reliance on imported fossil fuels. He cited an increase of about $0, highlighting the economic instability caused by external energy dependencies. This comprehensive approach underscores the need for a sustainable energy future that protects both local economies and global environmental standards.