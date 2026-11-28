Dallas Mavericks secure home-court advantage in the NBA Cup knockout round after Cooper Flagg's 34-point performance sparks a 21-point comeback win over Phoenix.

Dallas Mavericks rookie forward Cooper Flagg delivered a historic performance on Friday night, leading his team to a 113-109 victory over the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. The win was not just another regular-season triumph; it officially clinched home-court advantage for the Mavericks in the upcoming NBA Cup knockout round. Flagg finished with a game-high 34 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds, proving instrumental in a comeback that defied early deficits.

Flagg's Late Heroics Seal Dramatic Victory

The Mavericks found themselves trailing by 21 points in the third quarter, a significant deficit that seemed to seal their fate. However, the tide turned drastically in the fourth quarter when Dallas outscored Phoenix 35-14. With just 56 seconds remaining and the score at 107-106, Flagg banked in a crucial tip-in to give the Mavs their first lead since early in the second quarter. He then added a jumper with 23.9 seconds left to extend the advantage to 109-106. Max Christie closed out the game by making four free throws down the stretch, including two with seconds remaining to secure the win after Devin Booker hit a three-pointer to make it 111-109.

Also read NBA Cup Quarterfinals: Mavericks Clinch Spot as 19 Teams Battle for Remaining Spots

Christie and Washington Provide Critical Support

While Flagg stole the spotlight, key contributions from teammates were vital to overcoming the slump. Max Christie scored 14 of his 16 total points in the fourth quarter, providing the steady free-throw shooting needed to ice the game. Naji Marshall added 14 points off the bench, including a run of eight straight points on back-to-back three-pointers and a short jumper that pulled Dallas within one point at 104-103. Zaccharie Risacher contributed 10 points, while P.J. Washington started in place of the injured Kyrie Irving. Washington and Christie's fourth-quarter surge was essential in turning a 21-point hole into a four-point victory.

Suns Fight Back But Fall Short Despite Booker

The Phoenix Suns had built a commanding 17-point lead into the fourth quarter, fueled by a dominant third-quarter performance where they took a 92-71 advantage with 1:49 remaining. Collin Gillespie led Phoenix with 14 points and nine rebounds, while Devin Booker scored 31 points and hit five three-pointers. Booker's clutch three with six seconds left brought the Suns within two points, but Christie's subsequent free throws nullified the effort. Miles Bridges added 13 points and Dillon Brooks contributed 12 for Phoenix, who had won four of their previous five games but finished 1-3 in group play.

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Impact of Irving Injury on Team Dynamics

Kyrie Irving missed his fourth game of the season due to left knee injury management, averaging 21.3 points per game in his absence. P.J. Washington started in Irving's place, stepping up to help stabilize the offense during a critical stretch. The Mavericks have now won five games in a row, finishing 4-0 in West Group A. This winning streak highlights the team's resilience and depth, even without their star guard. The roster's ability to step up in Irving's absence has been a key factor in their current success and positioning in the tournament.

What Comes Next for the Mavs in Knockout Round

With the victory secured, the Dallas Mavericks are set to host a Cup knockout round game on either December 4 or December 5. The home-court advantage provides a significant boost, allowing the team to play in front of their dedicated fans in Dallas. The team's performance, particularly the fourth-quarter turnaround, suggests they are peaking at the right time. As they prepare for the next phase of the NBA Cup, the confidence gained from this win will likely carry over. The Mavericks will look to maintain their momentum as they advance to the next stage of the competition.