Cook Islands Signs Strategic Partnership with China, Assures Continuity of Relations with New Zealand

The Cook Islands has formalized a deal to strengthen ties with China, emphasizing that this agreement does not undermine its relationship with former colonial power, New Zealand . Prime Minister Mark Brown signed an 'action plan for the comprehensive strategic partnership' with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Harbin during a five-day state visit to China.

Brown pledged to make the agreement public, responding to New Zealand's concerns regarding a lack of transparency surrounding the trip and its assertion of not being adequately consulted.The Cook Islands, a self-governing nation of 17,000 people, maintains a 'free association' relationship with New Zealand, which provides budgetary assistance and support in areas of foreign affairs and defense. In a statement released on the final day of his China visit, Brown stated that the accord establishes a framework for collaboration in various sectors, including trade, investment, ocean science, infrastructure, and transport. He expressed that the agreement presents opportunities for the government, private sector, and citizens of the Cook Islands to benefit from expanded partnership prospects with China in areas aligned with national interests and long-term development goals.Cook Islands officials revealed that discussions during the visit also encompassed seabed mineral research with Chinese institutions. This comes as the Pacific island nation deliberates on deep-sea mining of nodules rich in metals like nickel and cobalt. However, New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters' spokesperson voiced concerns about the lack of transparency and consultation regarding the trip, characterizing it as 'a matter of significant concern.' The foreign minister has chosen to withhold comment pending the release of agreement details. China is actively pursuing diplomatic, economic, and military influence in the strategically vital Pacific region, challenging the longstanding regional dominance of the United States, New Zealand, and Australia. Prime Minister Brown, however, assured that the Cook Islands' relationships with New Zealand and other partners remain unaffected by the new accord. He emphasized that the Cook Islands will continue to make strategic decisions in the best long-term interests of its people, stating that engagement with China complements, rather than replaces, longstanding relationships with New Zealand and various other bilateral, regional, and multilateral partners. The agreement is expected to be made available online 'in the coming days,' according to Brown. Earlier, China's state news agency Xinhua quoted Li as saying the agreement would 'deepen political mutual trust and expand practical cooperation with the Cook Islands.





