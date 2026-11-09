Converge keeps 4% to 6% revenue growth target despite Q3 profit drop

Converge ICT Solutions is keeping its 4% to 6% revenue growth guidance for 2026 even as third-quarter attributable net income fell 11.9%, citing positive economic signals and sustained demand for fiber broadband.

Converge ICT Solutions, Inc. is keeping its full-year revenue growth target of 4% to 6% despite an 11.9% decline in third-quarter attributable net income, as the listed fiber broadband provider expects sustained demand for data services to support growth.

The company said it was keeping its revenue growth projection of around 4 to 6 percent despite inflationary pressures, as the economic environment could still improve. We are not adjusting yet. We looked at the BSP's consumer expectations survey and also there's big improvement in our third quarter results, Converge Chief Finance Officer Robert Leo A. Yu said at a media briefing on Monday.

Also read Farm output value dips by 5% in 3Q 2026

Converge Holds Revenue Growth Guidance

We are cautiously optimistic as we continue to monitor various developments such as inflation and other related developments, Mr. Yu told reporters. So as far as this point in time, we will not be adjusting our revenue growth guidance yet, he added. Converge recorded an attributable net income of P2.60 billion in the third quarter, down 11.9% from P2.95 billion in the same period last year, as expenses grew faster than revenues.

Advertisement

Revenues for the three months ended September rose 5.5% to P11.80 billion from P11.19 billion a year earlier, while expenses increased 10.9% to P8.14 billion from P7.34 billion. The forward-looking estimates from the BSP have also been quite positive. We are cautiously optimistic. We do monitor prices, whether there's potential for price increases on their side.

So, we do monitor these things very closely, Mr. Yu said. Converge had earlier lowered its 2026 revenue growth guidance to 4% to 6% from 8% to 10%, citing slower revenue growth and economic uncertainty. The company earlier trimmed its 2026 revenue growth projection from 10.2 percent due to persistent macroeconomic headwinds.

Nine Month Net Income Declines

For the first nine months, the company's net income fell about 9% to P8.09 billion from P8.90 billion in the same period in 2025, as expenses outpaced revenue growth. The reduction was due to higher expenses and costs from inflation. Consolidated revenues for the January-to-September period increased 3.9% to P34.25 billion from P32.97 billion a year earlier due to the improved performances of its businesses.

Residential revenues accounted for the largest share at P27.88 billion, while enterprise revenues reached P6.37 billion, up 22% year on year. The company's residential subscriber base stood at 3.10 million as of end-September, supported by sustained demand for fiber broadband services. Converge recorded total comprehensive income of P8.46 billion for the nine-month period, down 4.9% from P8.90 billion a year earlier. The company also reported P9.9 billion in capital expenditures during the first nine months of the year.

Advertisement

Last month, Converge said it could fall short of its full-year capital spending target as construction and network rollout delays affected project completion. Meanwhile, Converge said its investments in international submarine cable systems helped minimize service disruptions following a cable cut that affected internet connectivity in October. Converge was able to swiftly reroute traffic, relying heavily on its new Bifrost cable system whereby service disruption remained minimal, the company said.

Submarine Cable Network Improves Resilience

With the additional capacity from these two new cables, Converge not only has the youngest but it also has the most resilient international network among Philippine operators today, Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy said. Internet services were disrupted in early October after a submarine cable between the Philippines and Singapore was cut, prompting telecommunications companies, including Globe Telecom, Inc., PLDT Inc., and Converge, to reroute traffic through alternative links.

Converge said it used its Bifrost international cable system to help stabilize connectivity following the disruption. At the local bourse on Monday, shares in Converge fell eight centavos, or 0.88%, to close at P9.05 apiece amid a 1.46-percent plunge for the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index.