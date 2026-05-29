Converge ICT Appoints Former Supreme Court Justice as First Female Chairperson

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. has elected former Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe as its new chairperson, succeeding Jose De Jesus. This marks the first time a woman will lead the company's board.

Converge ICT Solutions Inc., a leading broadband internet provider, has announced the election of former Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe as its new chairperson. This appointment follows the company's annual stockholders' meeting held on Friday, May 29, 2026, and makes Perlas-Bernabe the first female to hold this position at the firm.

She succeeds Jose De Jesus, a distinguished business leader and former cabinet secretary, who will continue to serve the company as an independent director. De Jesus had chaired the board since Converge ICT's initial public offering on the Philippine Stock Exchange in October 2020. In a statement, De Jesus expressed his confidence in his successor, praising her integrity and anticipating a new era of fairness and accountability under her leadership.

Perlas-Bernabe first joined Converge's board in May 2023 and has chaired its Remuneration Committee and Related Party Transactions Committee. She highlighted the company's strong corporate governance and rapid subscriber growth to over three million, positioning it as a future-forward technology company. She also expressed pride in increasing female representation in boardrooms, emphasizing that diversity leads to better decision-making





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Converge ICT Estela Perlas-Bernabe Corporate Governance Board Leadership Philippine Business

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