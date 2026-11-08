Converge Bridges Digital Divide With Satellite Internet for Remote Schools

Converge ICT Solutions brings satellite internet and tablets to remote schools in Nueva Vizcaya and Zambales, where one school serves more than 300 students.

Converge ICT Solutions Inc. is working to close the digital divide in geographically isolated communities by bringing connectivity, learning resources and essential support to schools that serve some of the country's most underserved learners. In Nueva Vizcaya, Converge partnered with Ramtat Ph, a group of adventure motorbike enthusiasts, to deliver tablets and school supplies to two remote mountain schools. In Zambales, the company provided satellite internet to the Asian Development Bank Spouses' Association Aeta Integrated School.

The Nueva Vizcaya effort reached Ansipsip Elementary School and Domolpos Elementary School, two schools located in the mountains. The initiative was built around a Converge-backed motorbike convoy that reached the schools through difficult roads and trails. The source describes these as the only practical routes into the communities.

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How the Mountain School Deliveries Reached Students

The Ramtat Ph team of 11 riders navigated challenging roads and trails to reach the schools. The journey took about an hour and a half from the Kayapa Municipal Hall to Ansipsip Elementary School, followed by another hour to Domolpos Elementary School.

Each delivery carried tablets, school supplies and snacks for the students. Converge positioned the convoy as a way to put learning materials directly into schools that are difficult to reach by ordinary means of transport.

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The Zambales project works differently. Converge uses satellite internet, which does not depend on the terrain-bound ground infrastructure that many isolated campuses lack. The company set up the service with its own Converge Starlink kit.

Community Leaders Describe Daily Hardships

Barangay Ansipsip community chief Angel Caruncon said the difficult terrain and long daily commute mean that many students live in the school dormitory for months at a time. He said students often return to their families only once a month, and sometimes less often.

Caruncon described the arrangement as a sacrifice that students make in order to receive an education. He said children in these communities learn to live independently at an early age.

School head Romualdo Montefalcon Cañeda of the ADBSA Aeta Integrated School said that without the integrated school, students would face a strenuous five-kilometer walk along unpaved roads, with no public transportation available, just to reach the nearest educational institution. He said the connectivity support would give teachers better access to teaching materials and give students more learning opportunities.

Converge managed service provider partner Probus Ventures Inc. handled the Zambales deployment. Its General Manager Dennis Aquino said the company was carrying out a task given by Converge CEO Dennis Anthony Uy to reach all communities in its assigned MSP areas, and that Uy had stressed that all underserved communities must be given access.

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Starlink Service and Next Steps for Aeta School

The Aeta Integrated School received a Starlink Mini satellite unit with a 50GB data allocation per month for one year, provided at no cost to the institution. The school serves more than 300 students pursuing elementary and secondary education.

Aquino said Probus Ventures Inc. is volunteering to renovate and repaint classrooms at the ADBSA Aeta Integrated School next school year. The plan extends the Converge support beyond connectivity into the physical learning environment.

Separately, Converge extended financial assistance to San Isidro National High School in Samar, in Eastern Visayas, for the repair of classroom ceilings that had deteriorated over the years due to typhoons. Converge VP and Head of Corporate Communications and Public Relations Juliana Encarnado said the company will continue supporting communities on their journey toward a digitally enabled future.

Encarnado said Converge will leave no one behind, regardless of geography, race or circumstances. She said the company believes technology used for good can inspire children and show them how exciting their future can be. Further information is available at convergeict.com.