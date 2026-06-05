Contractor Couple Testifies Against Public Officials in Extortion Case

Contractor-couple Pacifico 'Curlee' and Sarah Discaya testified on September 8, 2025, against public officials they alleged extorted from them.

Contractor-couple Pacifico 'Curlee' and Sarah Discaya testified on September 8, 2025, against public officials they alleged extorted from them. Curlee Discaya, who is currently detained in the Senate, will be moved to a regular jail after arrest.

Some of the accused are already detained, including his wife Sarah, Hernandez, and Mendoza, over their other flood control-related cases. The Office of the Ombudsman filed the case after its investigators discovered that payments for a P53.9-million flood control project in Calumpit, Bulacan, were released despite an unapproved disbursement voucher. They also found that the government paid the Discayas' St. Timothy Construction Corporation for dredging and embankment without a basis for the computation or documentation of the project.

Discaya is currently detained in the Senate after he was held in contempt in 2025. The Philippine National Police (PNP) will arrest him from the chamber, according to Interior Secretary Juanito Victor 'Jonvic' Remulla, and will process him in Camp Crame. At the PNP headquarters, Discaya will undergo a booking process, including a medical check-up, as well as getting thumbmarks and a mug shot. He will be turned over later to the court for the return of warrant.

The case is linked to a P53.9-million flood control project in Calumpit, Bulacan. The project involved dredging and embankment work by the Discayas' St. Timothy Construction Corporation. The Office of the Ombudsman found that the government paid the company without a basis for the computation or documentation of the project. The investigators also discovered that payments for the project were released despite an unapproved disbursement voucher.

The case is a result of an investigation by the Office of the Ombudsman into the project. The investigation found that the government paid the Discayas' company for work that was not properly documented or computed. The case is ongoing, with the accused public officials facing charges of extortion and other crimes. The Philippine National Police (PNP) will process Discaya in Camp Crame after his arrest, including a medical check-up and getting thumbmarks and a mug shot.

He will be turned over later to the court for the return of warrant. The case highlights the need for transparency and accountability in government projects. The Office of the Ombudsman is responsible for investigating complaints of corruption and abuse of power in government. The case is a result of an investigation into the project, which found that the government paid the Discayas' company for work that was not properly documented or computed.

The case is ongoing, with the accused public officials facing charges of extortion and other crimes





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Pacifico 'Curlee' Discaya Sarah Discaya Extortion Flood Control Project Office Of The Ombudsman

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