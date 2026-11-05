Duterte defense witness Ralph Sarmiento declines to testify in impeachment trial

Law professor Ralph Sarmiento declined to serve as the defense's first witness in Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial, citing a need to preserve his academic independence. The trial resumes November 9, and the defense must now find a new first witness.

Law professor Dean Ralph Sarmiento has declined an invitation to serve as the defense team's first witness in the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

The trial resumes on Monday, November 9, after a pause to give way to Senate committee hearings on the proposed 2027 national budget. The defense team said it respects Sarmiento's decision. Michael Poa, spokesperson for Duterte's defense camp, said they honor the legal scholar's choice and appreciate his initial consideration of their invitation. The development follows a manifestation filed by the defense on Wednesday requesting the Senate Impeachment Court to issue a subpoena duces tecum and subpoena testificandum to Sarmiento.

Also read Defense's list of witnesses in Sara Duterte trial expected this week

Sarmiento Declines to Testify in Duterte Trial

The subpoenas would have compelled him to testify and bring relevant documents, including a copy of his curriculum vitae. The defense planned to make Sarmiento its anchor witness on November 9. It wanted him to testify on foundational constitutional principles relevant to Article II of the impeachment complaint, which focuses on allegations of unexplained wealth against Vice President Duterte. Sarmiento declined the invitation, citing a desire to protect his academic freedom and the independence of his constitutional law scholarship.

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In a statement, he said he never anticipated that his digital commentary could become part of an actual impeachment trial. quot;After careful consideration, I have decided to decline participation as a witness in the proceedings,quot; Sarmiento stated. quot;This is a personal decision to preserve the independence of my constitutional law scholarship and the impartiality of my legal views and opinions.quot; He added that he has reached out to the defense to request that they withdraw their motion for a subpoena, or move for its immediate recall if the court has already issued it. Sarmiento maintained that he remains fully committed to fostering public understanding of the Constitution through an independent lens.

He thanked the defense team for recognizing the value of the constitutional and legal views he has shared on social media. quot;We respect Dean Sarmiento's personal decision and appreciate his initial consideration of our invitation. We wish him well in his continued contributions to constitutional discourse,quot; Poa said. Sarmiento has a substantial online footprint, commanding over 318,000 followers on Facebook.

Sarmiento Calls for Fairness in Impeachment Proceedings

He frequently posts balanced analyses, including recent commentary emphasizing the need for procedural fairness after the prosecution dropped three out of four charges against Duterte. He had earlier called for fairness in Duterte's impeachment trial following the prosecution's decision to drop three of the four charges against the vice president. He said the defense should be given even just a limited opportunity to present rebuttal evidence in the same Impeachment Court, under oath and subject to cross-examination.

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Sarmiento was law school dean of the University of St. La Salle in Bacolod City until September 30, 2025. He has since been the university's vice chancellor for administration. He is also a professor of Political and Constitutional Law at the University of St. La Salle College of Law. He earned his Juris Doctor degree from the University of St. La Salle.

He was admitted to the Bar in 1997, placing 10th in the Bar exam. A lawyer with expertise in International Law, Sarmiento also served as a bar lecturer and reviewer. He has authored several books, including International Law: Compendium and Bar Reviewer and Bar Exam Logic: Mastering Legal Reasoning for the Bar Exams and Law Practice. The impeachment trial will resume on November 9, when the defense will begin its presentation of evidence.

The defense will now have to find another first witness for the trial.