Conservation Groups Use AI to Fight Climate Change Despite Environmental Costs

Environmental organizations deploy artificial intelligence for urgent conservation tasks while confronting the significant energy and water footprint of data centers powering these tools.

Environmental groups worldwide are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to analyze climate data, track forest fires, and count endangered wildlife populations. This strategic embrace of advanced technology creates a complex contradiction for these organizations, as they simultaneously warn that the technology drives a surge in electricity demand, water use, and greenhouse gas emissions. The tension between utilizing digital tools to protect nature and acknowledging the environmental costs of the infrastructure that powers them is forcing these groups to carefully justify their AI strategies.

AI Deployment in Critical Conservation Missions

Ali Swanson, the AI lead at the US nonprofit Conservation International, stated that her organization recognizes the environmental costs associated with AI. She emphasized the need for thoughtful implementation given the urgent nature of the climate and biodiversity crises. The group recently began using AI to assess hotspots detected by satellites and send real-time alerts to community forest patrols about potential wildfires in remote and environmentally sensitive parts of Cambodia. This capability allows for faster response times in areas where human monitoring is difficult or dangerous.

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Reuters interviewed fifteen major environmental, conservation, and development organizations about their AI usage. Every organization confirmed they use the technology in some form, while also expressing concern about the environmental impact of the data centers that power these systems. These data centers, filled with servers, require vast amounts of electricity along with significant water volumes for cooling processes. This global dilemma challenges individuals, governments, and industries to balance the clear benefits of AI against its enormous environmental risks.

Stakeholder Positions and Institutional Responses

The tradeoffs between AI utility and environmental impact are likely to gain significant attention at the United Nations COP31 climate conference this month. The host nation, Turkey, will call on governments, businesses, and other institutions to sign a pledge outlining principles to ensure AI is developed and deployed sustainably. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has requested that major AI companies publicly disclose the environmental impacts of their systems. This call for transparency highlights the growing pressure on the tech sector to align its expansion with global climate goals.

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Researchers at the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment and Health estimate that the global data-center footprint could more than double by 2030. This projected size would be approximately twice that of Jakarta, the Indonesian megalopolis. The International Energy Agency projects that global data centers will consume about 945 terawatt-hours of electricity annually by 2030. This energy consumption will produce the equivalent of more than 300 million metric tons of carbon dioxide, which is double the current consumption and roughly equal to Japan's annual electricity use.

Real-World Impact on Conservation Efficiency

Many of the organizations surveyed believe that the benefits of AI currently outweigh its environmental costs because the technology enables work that was previously difficult, expensive, or impossible. Kenya's Save the Elephants, a partner of the Wildlife Conservation Network, uses machine learning to improve population surveys and study elephant communication. Frank Pope, the group's chief executive, noted that an aerial survey of Kenya's largest protected area last year generated roughly 200,000 images. Manually reviewing these images would have required nine people nine months of work.

AI models trained on Nvidia GeForce graphics platforms can now complete similar analyses in a matter of hours. Pope described the results as eye-opening, noting that human surveys were missing about a third of the elephants, roughly half of the zebras and giraffes, and three-quarters of the oryx populations. He stated that these tools make nature measurable and therefore investable, calling this a critical transformation for conserving biodiversity at scale. The Jane Goodall Institute is also utilizing AI to digitize decades of field notes about chimpanzee behavior in Tanzania's Gombe National Park.

Future Challenges and Sustainability Measures

The project to digitize historical records using AI has drastically reduced the time required for processing. Previously, the task was expected to take thirteen to fifteen years due to the records being handwritten in the local Kiha language and scientific shorthand. Lilian Pintea, the Jane Goodall Institute's vice president of conservation science, said that a tool developed with Amazon Web Services allows notes to be scanned, translated, and structured in minutes. This innovation slashes the required time to about two years.

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Lilian Pintea noted that Jane Goodall supported the use of AI to advance conservation science during her lifetime, provided people remained firmly in control of how the technology was used. Despite these successes, some organizations are experimenting with ways to limit the environmental impact of their AI use. Technology giants including Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet's Google have reported rising emissions linked in part to data center expansion. Amazon stated that its artificial intelligence products are among the most sustainable due to low-carbon energy purchases and efficient power and water use. The International Energy Agency projects that global data center water consumption will increase from about 560 billion liters in 2023 to about 1.2 trillion liters annually by 2030.