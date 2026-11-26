Connect FM radiothon exceeds goals by raising over $363000 for Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, securing $100000 for the South Asian Health Fund and supporting CT expansion.

The Sikh community and the extended South Asian community demonstrated remarkable generosity during Connect FM's all-day radiothon on November 24, raising more than $363,000. This significant financial contribution supports the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, with a primary focus on the South Asian Health Fund and the expansion of CT scanning capabilities at the hospital. The fundraising effort was organized to coincide with the auspicious occasion of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Gurpurab, aligning charitable giving with cultural and religious observance.

Radiothon Success and Financial Milestones

The event ran from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., during which listeners, families, and local businesses rallied behind the cause. The campaign successfully reached its initial $100,000 fundraising goal for the Foundation's South Asian Health Fund, a milestone that provided immediate momentum for the initiative. The total amount raised, exceeding $363,000, reflects the broad support from the community and underscores the effectiveness of Connect FM in mobilizing resources for healthcare priorities.

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South Asian Health Fund Purpose and Leadership

The South Asian Health Fund is designed to support community-led approaches to prevention, chronic disease management, mental wellness, health education, and culturally responsive care. This fund honors Dr. Arun Garg for his more than 50 years of service and leadership in medicine and community health. Building on his commitment to collaboration and community connection, the fund aims to strengthen health and well-being among South Asian populations in the region.

Stakeholder Reactions and Community Impact

Jef Norris, President and CEO of the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation, described the listener support as truly inspiring, noting that it impacts healthcare by building healthier communities and expanding diagnostic imaging capabilities. Hema Bhatt, Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation Board Director and Fundraising Chair of the South Asian Health Fund, stated that the radiothon showed what happens when the community comes together around a shared purpose. She expressed deep gratitude to everyone who contributed and to Connect FM for bringing people together in support of healthier communities.

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Expansion of CT Scanning Capabilities

After the South Asian Health Fund reached its $100,000 radiothon goal, the focus shifted to expanding CT scanning at Royal Columbian Hospital. CT scans provide doctors with detailed images of the body, helping them assess conditions such as strokes, serious injuries, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. These images allow care teams to make diagnoses, determine treatments, and plan patient care, serving as a critical tool in modern medical practice.

Future Hospital Development and Diagnostic Growth

Royal Columbian currently performs more than 52,000 CT scans each year, making diagnostic efficiency a top priority. As part of the next phase of the hospital's redevelopment, the facility plans to double CT capacity within the Medical Imaging Department from two CT suites to four. This expansion is in addition to the CT scanner located in the new Emergency Department's Jack & Sylvia Gin Emergency & Trauma Imaging Centre. The broader plan aims to grow and modernize Medical Imaging and other diagnostic services as the hospital and the communities it serves continue to grow.

Historical Context and Hospital Significance

Since 1978, donors to the Royal Columbian Hospital Foundation have helped fund priority equipment needs, facility enhancements, research, education, and innovation at the hospital. Royal Columbian Hospital is recognized as British Columbia's most comprehensive critical care hospital, with one in three British Columbians relying on its services. It is the only hospital in BC with trauma, cardiac, neurosciences, high-risk obstetrics, and neonatal intensive care on one site, treating some of the most seriously ill and injured patients. The foundation continues to extend its thanks to Connect FM, listeners, donors, businesses, and volunteers for making the radiothon possible.