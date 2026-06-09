Congressmen push for inquiry into teachers' out-of-pocket expenses for school preparations

House Assistant Minority Leader Chel Diokno and other congressmen have called for a congressional inquiry into the practice of teachers incurring out-of-pocket expenses for school preparations. The lawmakers cited inadequate government funding for Brigada Eskwela and other school readiness activities as the reason for the financial burden on teachers.

House Assistant Minority Leader Chel Diokno of Akbayan party-list, Akbayan Party-list Representatives Percival Cendaña and Dadah Kiram Ismula, and Dinagat Islands Representatives Kaka Bag-ao, made the call under House Resolution 1102.

Inadequate government funding for Brigada Eskwela and other school readiness activities, the congressmen said, have forced teachers to incur out-of-pocket expenses. Despite existing DepEd memoranda, reports have documented instances of school teachers spending personal funds for classroom repairs, facility maintenance, sanitation improvements, and other Brigada Eskwela activities in preparation for the opening of classes. Around 26 million learners return to classrooms as School Year 2026-2027 opens.

There is a need, therefore, for a congressional inquiry to determine whether existing appropriations, funding mechanisms, and accountability systems are sufficient to ensure that public schools are adequately prepared for the opening of classes without requiring teachers to shoulder costs that properly belong to the state, Diokno said. Diokno cited the 1987 Constitution in asserting that the State is obliged to provide adequate support for education, including protecting teachers from financial burdens that undermine their welfare and professional responsibilities.

The lawmaker said the proposed inquiry will determine the extent and frequency of teachers' personal spending for Brigada Eskwela and related school readiness activities, assess the adequacy and utilization of existing maintenance and operating funds, as well as review the implementation of policies prohibiting the use of teachers' personal funds for school operational requirements. Likewise, the resolution said inquiry will also examine possible administrative, budgetary, and structural deficiencies that compel teachers to finance school maintenance and classroom improvements using their own resources.

The inquiry should result in legislative measures that would provide stronger institutional support for teachers, including possible additional appropriations, reimbursement mechanisms, accountability measures, and other safeguards to ensure that educators are no longer burdened with financing school operations and preparations, the resolution read. ACT Party-list Representative Antonio Tinio, during a privilege speech, called on the DepEd to release in full the P10,000-teaching supplies allowance of teachers prior to the start of the yearly Brigada Eskwela program.

For its part, the DepEd said teacher assistance programs are actively ongoing, including the distribution of teaching allowance to eligible beneficiaries provided by Republic Act 11997 or the Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act. Education Secretary Sonny Angara has said teachers are not required to spend out of their own pockets, adding that the government should make teaching easier for them and not add to their burden





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Brigada Eskwela Deped Teachers' Expenses School Preparations Congressional Inquiry

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