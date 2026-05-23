Concerned residents express fear of no-return order for homes and livelihood in Davao City landfill collapse

A portion of the landfill in Barangay New Carmen, Davao City collapsed on May 20, 2026, causing authorities to evacuate residents of Purok 8. Affected residents expressed fear that they may be ordered to leave their homes, lose their livelihood, and struggle to earn a living without their traditional garbage scavenging practice.

Image from video via GMA Regional TV One Mindanao Residents living behind the sanitary landfill in Barangay New Carmen, Davao City have expressed concern that they may no longer be allowed to return to their homes and could lose their livelihood after a portion of the landfill collapsed on Wednesday, May 20, 2026.

Authorities evacuated families in Purok 8 after tons of garbage slid down, burying some residents and houses. Residents have begun selling their livestock, including pigs, as there is still no assurance as to whether they will be allowed to return to their homes. There is also no final directive yet on whether they can resume scavenging for garbage, which has long been their source of income





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Environment-Environment - Natural Disaster Concerned Residents No-Return Order Homeowners Livability Crisis Garbage Scavenging Practice

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