Plan your visit to SM Mall of Asia Complex in Pasay. Discover transport options, nearby hotels like Lanson Place, dining at Food Alley, and premium Premier Suites for concerts.

The SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City offers more than just ticketed entertainment for fourteen years. This venue has hosted major sporting events and international performances since its inception. Visitors can transform a simple evening into a full day of activities by utilizing the extensive amenities of the surrounding SM Mall of Asia Complex.

Getting to SM MOA Arena via Public Transport

First-time visitors often find the scale of the venue daunting. The SM MOA Arena provides a 360-degree virtual tour on its official website. This tool allows fans to explore seating sections and plan their specific routes before arrival. The platform also lists event guidelines and essential directions for the complex.

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Commuters have several options to reach the Pasay City location. You can take the MRT-3 to Taft Station and transfer to a jeepney bound for the SM Mall of Asia. Alternatively, riders can use the LRT-1 to reach Taft Station. From there, passengers can connect to a jeepney or ride the EDSA Carousel directly toward the venue.

Drivers should navigate to nearby parking facilities. Available options include the Mall of Asia Arena Annex. Visitors can also park at the National University Mall of Asia Carpark. These locations provide convenient access for those arriving by private vehicle.

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Staying at Nearby MOA Complex Hotels

Travelers coming from outside Metro Manila can save time by staying within the SM Mall of Asia Complex. Lanson Place Mall of Asia offers accommodations inside the district. Conrad Manila provides luxury lodging nearby. Microtel by Wyndham Mall of Asia also serves as a convenient option for guests.

Staying at these hotels eliminates long commutes before the show. It also allows for a relaxed departure after the event concludes. Guests can walk directly from their rooms to the arena or explore the surrounding area.

Exploring Attractions Before the Show

The SM Mall of Asia Complex contains numerous attractions beyond the arena. Visitors can browse retail stores at MOA and S Maison. Immersive attractions include the Museo del Galeon. The Space and Time Cube+ offers another interactive experience. The Dessert Museum provides a sweet-themed exploration for fans.

Active visitors can spend time at SM Game Park. This facility features billiards, bowling, and table tennis. For outdoor activities, MOA Sky offers a FIFA-standard football pitch. It also includes an amphitheater and a tranquil sanctuary. A spacious paw park accommodates pets of all sizes.

The rooftop destination features a 3-megawatt solar installation. This initiative brings sustainability to the entertainment district. Families can head to SM By the Bay Amusement Park. Iconic rides include the MOA Eye. Carnival games and family-friendly attractions operate against the Manila Bay backdrop.

Dining at SM MOA Arena Food Alley

Pre-show dining options are available inside the venue. The Food Alley offers quick snacks and beverages. Patrons can choose from Snacks and Auntie Anne. A Mano provides Italian-inspired dishes. Wendy's serves familiar fast food. Famous Belgian Waffles and Cold Stone Creamery offer desserts.

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Guests can also dine around the wider complex. Specialty eateries include Venchi, an Italian gelato and chocolate maker. Famous Country Waffles serves all-day breakfast and hearty steaks. This cafe is known for signature fluffy waffles. These options cater to diverse tastes before the main event.

Premier Suites for Premium Event Access

Corporate partners and VIP guests can book Premier Suites at the SM MOA Arena. These suites provide a dedicated entrance for attendees. A service elevator allows guests to bypass regular queues. Suite holders enjoy access to the Premiere Cafe for refreshments.

This premium experience is ideal for hosting clients. It is also suitable for entertaining guests in a private space. Attendees can watch the show from a exclusive vantage point. This option transforms the standard concert experience into a luxurious outing.

Understanding Gate Entry Procedures

Attendees must check gate opening times before arrival. The SM MOA Arena uses color-coded gates by ticket tier. This system helps guests locate their assigned entrance quickly. Entry times are designed to allow time for security checks.

The venue conducts strict security checks for all guests. A no-re-entry policy is enforced throughout the event. Fans should arrive early to settle in and explore. This preparation ensures a relaxed start to the entertainment experience.