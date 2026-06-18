Complainants Seek Reversal of Ombudsman Ruling on PhilHealth Fund Transfer

A motion for reconsideration challenges the Ombudsman's dismissal of plunder and graft charges against Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and an official over the transfer of PHP 60 billion from PhilHealth, arguing deliberate violation of the Constitution and health laws.

A motion for reconsideration has been filed by complainants seeking to reverse the Ombudsman 's dismissal of plunder, technical malversation, and graft charges against Department of Finance Secretary Ralph Recto and an official named Ledesma.

The Ombudsman had previously ruled that the two could not be held liable for transferring PHP 60 billion from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) excess reserve funds to the National Treasury, citing that the transfer was conducted in good faith and under the authority of the 2024 national budget law. The Ombudsman further noted that Recto ultimately decided to return the funds to PhilHealth following a 2025 Supreme Court decision that invalidated the budget provision allowing such transfers, thereby negating any basis for claims of personal enrichment.

In their motion, the complainants argued that the entire sequence of events-from the insertion of Special Provision 1(d) in the 2024 General Appropriations Act (GAA) to the actual transfer of funds-clearly implicates both Recto and Ledesma. They contended that the respondents' acquiescence to the transfer should not serve as a justification for absolving them of liability.

The motion emphasizes that the involvement of Recto, who was then a House member before becoming Finance Secretary and later Acting Executive Secretary, indicates a deliberate pattern of behavior rather than an innocent administrative action. The complainants assert that the transfer was not incidental to the implementation of the GAA but a calculated move violating the Constitution and the Universal Health Care Law.

According to the complainants' representative, Taton, the timeline of events is critical: Recto served as a House member from Batangas's sixth district-previously represented by his wife, Vilma Santos-Recto, and now by his son, Ryan Christian Recto-and was part of the bicameral conference committee for the 2024 GAA. After the insertion of the provision in 2023, he was appointed Finance Secretary and later Acting Executive Secretary.

Taton stated that the motion highlights the use of unappropriated amounts, starting from Recto's legislative role, and argues that the transfer was deliberately orchestrated. The complainants urge the Ombudsman to view the broader context, including actions before, during, and after the transfer, to establish a clear violation. They insist that the officials must be held accountable for what they describe as a deliberate circumvention of legal prohibitions





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Philhealth Ombudsman Plunder Budget Transfer Recto

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