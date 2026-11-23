The Commission on Appointments confirmed Douglas Michael Nocum Mallillin as Commission on Audit chairman on Monday, despite Sen. Imee Marcos seeking deferment over independence concerns. Mallillin will serve the unexpired term of former COA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba until February 2, 2029.

The Commission on Appointments (CA) on Monday confirmed the nomination of Douglas Michael Nocum Mallillin as chairman of the Commission on Audit (COA), despite an objection from Sen.

Imee Marcos who called for the deferment of his appointment over concerns about the commission's independence and impartiality. The CA Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices, chaired by Sen. Joel Villanueva, endorsed Mallillin's nomination following a review of his qualifications and professional experience. The endorsement was confirmed by the CA in a plenary session.

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Mallillin Highlights Extensive Professional Background

Mallillin, who was appointed COA commissioner in February 2025 and confirmed in June of the same year, will serve the unexpired term of former COA chairperson Gamaliel Cordoba, which ends February 2, 2029. In his sponsorship speech, Villanueva highlighted Mallillin's extensive background in accountancy, law, technology, and public service, describing him as well-equipped to lead the country's constitutional auditing body. Mallillin graduated magna cum laude from Saint Louis University and topped the 1986 Certified Public Accountant (CPA) Board Examinations.

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He earned his Juris Doctor degree from Ateneo de Manila University while serving as chief financial officer of a pharmaceutical company. Mallillin joined the COA in 2023 and subsequently served as commissioner. During his tenure, he spearheaded initiatives to strengthen the agency's auditing capabilities, including training programs in data analytics to help state auditors examine large volumes of transactions and detect irregularities.

He also championed the use of GPS-based geotagging to monitor government infrastructure projects and verify whether completed structures correspond to the funds released by the government. Villanueva said Mallillin's proposed reform agenda includes the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to detect possible fraud, the adoption of paperless audit processes, and the establishment of an open audit data portal accessible to Congress and the public.

Sen Imee Marcos Objects to Mallillin Nomination

Senator Imee Marcos initially objected to the immediate endorsement of Mallillin's nomination and sought its deferment, citing concerns over the COA's independence and the need for a clearer explanation of the nominee's plans for the agency. In his opening statement, Mallillin said the chairmanship carries greater responsibility and authority to introduce reforms and innovations with technological advances, as well as to improve the government's financial oversight.

Mallillin committed to upholding the COA's independence as mandated by the Constitution and said confirmation would help ensure the commission's continued operations. For his part, Mallillin committed to upholding the COA's independence as mandated by the Constitution and said confirmation would help ensure the commission's continued operations. He said: We would appreciate that the nomination be confirmed so that the Commission on Audit will continue to function outside the en banc and the other functions necessary for the commission proper.

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The confirmation comes as the COA continues its oversight work. COA flags AICs double beneficiaries; DSWD says no funds wasted.