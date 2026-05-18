Comelec: Voter Registration Begins, But People Were Already Waiting, and There Will Be No SRAP and RAP After the Deadline

The Comelec has started voter registration, but people were already waiting even before it started in Taguig City. The registration process involves an interview, filling out forms, checking of forms, logbook entry and precinct assignment, biometrics capture, and issuance of proof of registration stub. There will be no Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) and Register Anywhere Program (RAP) after the deadline. After submitting the application, this will be reviewed by the Election Registration Board for approval or disapproval. The hearings for this year are scheduled on April 20, 2026 and June 1, 2026. The Comelec is 90% to 95% ready for the BSKE, and the ballot has been printed. Some lawmakers have pushed for another postponement of the BSKE, but Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the BSKE should continue so the public can determine who they want in the position.

The Comelec said voter registration is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but people were already waiting even before it started in Taguig City , according to Ivan Mayrina’s report on ‘Unang Balita.

’ Those registering underwent the following: Interview, filling out forms, checking of forms, logbook entry and precinct assignment, biometrics capture, and issuance of proof of registration stub. In a social media post, Comelec said there will be no Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) and Register Anywhere Program (RAP) after the deadline. After submitting the application, this will be reviewed by the Election Registration Board for approval or disapproval.

For this year, the hearings are scheduled on April 20, 2026 and June 1, 2026. The public may inquire with Comelec about their application two to three weeks after the ERB hearing. The Comelec is 90% to 95% ready for the BSKE. The ballot has been printed, and we have a few pieces of equipment waiting to be procured.

While some lawmakers have pushed for another postponement of the BSKE, Garcia said the BSKE should continue so the public can determine who they want in the position. For me, it is good to push through with the elections since they should be held regularly. If you like your barangay officials, it is good to have an affirmation that you support them. If you don’t want them anymore, it is a good opportunity to replace them





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Comelec Voter Registration Taguig City SRAP RAP BSKE Election Registration Board Biometrics Capture Proof Of Registration Stub Comelec Chairperson George Garcia BSKE Should Continue Public Can Determine Who They Want In The Posi Lawmakers Have Pushed For Another Postponement Registration Process Hearing Ballot Has Been Printed

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