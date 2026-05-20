Comelec to Train 9,000 PNP Personnel as Contingent Electoral Board Members for Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) will train 9,000 personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to serve as contingent electoral board members for the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in September this year. The PNP personnel will have to be duly-certified by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in operating the automated counting machines to be used in the elections.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) will train 9,000 personnel of the Philippine National Police ( PNP ) to serve as contingent electoral board members for the first Bangsamoro parliamentary elections in September this year, its chairperson George Erwin Garcia said on Wednesday.

The PNP personnel will have to be duly-certified by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in operating the automated counting machines to be used in the elections. Garcia recounted an incident in the 2022 elections where some teachers in Cotabato City who served as electoral board members backed out of their election duties due to fear for their safety. The trained PNP personnel will also receive honoraria like the teachers who will fulfill their election duties in the region.

The elections will be held on September 14, 2026, after being postponed four times. Voters can cast their votes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., while senior citizens, pregnant women, and persons with disabilities can avail themselves of the early voting option, which starts at 5 a.m





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Comelec PNP Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections Electoral Board Members Automated Counting Machines Department Of Science And Technology Honoraria Bangsamoro Government Voters' Education Early Voting Option

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