The Commission on Elections will build makeshift voting sites in Bangsamoro after the Mindanao earthquake to ensure the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections proceed without delay, dismissing rumors of political motives.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) has announced that it is prepared to construct temporary polling stations in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ( BARMM ) to ensure the smooth conduct of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (BSKE) elections despite the recent earthquake that shook large parts of Mindanao.

In the wake of the tremor, which caused damage to public buildings and disrupted transport networks, Comelec officials say they have coordinated closely with the Department of Public Works and Highways to identify suitable locations that can be quickly adapted for voting. The makeshift sites will be erected in schools, community centers, and other public facilities that were either untouched by the quake or can be repaired within a matter of days.

The agency stresses that the priority is to guarantee that every eligible voter in the region can cast a ballot without undue delay, even if the usual election venues are rendered unusable. Comelec's spokesperson explained that the decision to build provisional polling places was taken after a rapid assessment mission that surveyed more than fifty potential sites across the provinces of Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao, and Basilan.

The assessment considered structural safety, accessibility for people with disabilities, and proximity to voter registration centers. Engineers from the public works department have been deployed to reinforce selected structures with temporary supports and to install necessary furnishings such as voting booths, ballot boxes, and electronic tallying machines.

In addition, security forces and local volunteers will be mobilized to manage crowd control, provide assistance to the elderly and infirm, and ensure that election materials are protected from theft or tampering. The announcement comes amid a wave of speculation and unfounded accusations circulating on social media, where some commentators have attempted to link the election preparations to unrelated issues such as flood control projects and alleged political favoritism.

Officials from Comelec have repeatedly denied any connection between the temporary polling sites and other government initiatives, describing the rumors as "baseless" and "harmful to public confidence in the electoral process.

" They emphasized that their sole mission is to uphold democratic participation despite the natural disaster that has recently affected the region. By moving swiftly to establish these makeshift voting venues, Comelec aims to demonstrate resilience and reinforce citizens' trust that their vote will be counted, even in the face of unforeseen challenges





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Comelec BARMM BSKE Elections Mindanao Earthquake Temporary Polling Stations

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