Comelec to Prosecute Unreported Campaign Donors Amid Legal Distinctions

Comelec Chairman Garcia announced a preliminary investigation into donors who failed to report campaign contributions, highlighting penalties under the Omnibus Election Code and the legal decriminalization for candidates under RA 7166.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) has emphasized the need for a preliminary investigation into campaign finance violations, specifically targeting donors and contributors who have failed to report their contributions within the mandated 30-day period after elections.

Comelec Chairman Garcia, speaking on Super Radyo dzBB, stressed that both the investigation must proceed and those responsible for unreported donations must be held accountable. He cited the Omnibus Election Code, which classifies the failure to report donations as an election offense punishable by one to six years imprisonment.

However, Garcia clarified a legal nuance: while Republic Act No. 7166 decriminalized the non-disclosure of donors by candidates-replacing imprisonment with fines-no similar amendment was made for donors and contributors themselves. This distinction explains why Comelec previously recommended dismissing a case against a candidate for non-disclosure while continuing proceedings against the donors.

The discussion follows a recent ruling related to Senator Marcvelo concerning P30 million in campaign donations from his 2022 senatorial bid, where evidence was deemed insufficient to proceed against the candidate, yet the issue of donor disclosure remains under scrutiny. The Comelec's stance reinforces its commitment to enforce transparency in campaign financing, ensuring that all contributors comply with reporting requirements to uphold electoral integrity





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Comelec Campaign Finance Donor Disclosure Omnibus Election Code Republic Act 7166

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