Comelec Sets Special Election in Cavite's 4th District for August 29, 2026

The Commission on Elections has scheduled a special election on August 29, 2026 to fill the vacant House seat in Cavite's 4th District, following the expulsion of former Representative Kiko Barzaga. The poll body estimates the cost at around P200 million, which it can cover from existing funds, and hopes the day will be declared a special holiday to boost turnout.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) has officially announced that the special election for Cavite 's 4th District will be held on August 29, 2026. This electoral exercise is intended to fill the vacant seat in the House of Representatives following the expulsion of former Representative Kiko Barzaga on June 2, according to the Comelec .

The announcement was made during a coordination meeting between Comelec officials and Cavite local government representatives, where they discussed the logistical and financial requirements for the special election. The poll body is tasked under Republic Act No. 7166 to conduct a special election within a reasonable period after a permanent vacancy occurs before the end of a term, ensuring the district maintains its representation in Congress.

The vacancy has left over 430,000 registered voters in Dasmariñas City without a direct voice in the lower chamber, making the special election a critical democratic exercise. Regarding funding, Malacañang confirmed that the Comelec has sufficient resources to hold the special election. Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro stated that the Department of Budget and Management informed the Palace that the poll body may use its existing funds for the electoral exercise.

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia estimated the cost at approximately P200 million, covering expenses such as ballot printing, voting machines, poll workers, and security. Garcia also expressed hope that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would declare August 29 a special non-working holiday in the locality, as a holiday tends to boost voter turnout by allowing residents to vote without work conflicts. The proclamation of the winning candidate is expected on August 30, the day after the election.

This timeline aligns with Comelec's standard procedures for special elections, where canvassing and proclamation occur swiftly to minimize the period of vacancy. The legal basis for the special election is Section 4 of Republic Act No. 7166, which mandates the Comelec to fill any permanent vacancy in the House of Representatives through a special election. This law underscores the principle of continuous representation, ensuring that constituents are not left without a representative for an extended period.

The 4th District covers Dasmariñas City, a first-class component city in Cavite with a population of 703,141 as of the 2020 census. The city spans 90.13 square kilometers, comprises 75 barangays, and has 432,844 registered voters based on the 2025 elections. The district is highly urbanized and economically significant, contributing to Cavite's overall development. The special election will allow voters to choose a candidate who will represent their interests in national legislation, particularly on issues like infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

The Comelec is working closely with local officials to ensure a smooth and orderly conduct of the polls, including the establishment of voting centers and the deployment of election personnel. Further details regarding the candidate filing period and campaign guidelines are expected to be announced in the coming months, with the poll body emphasizing the need for a fair and transparent process





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