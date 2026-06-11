Comelec Sets Schedule for Special Elections in Dasmariñas Cavite

The Commission on Elections has announced the candidate filing dates and voting schedule for the special elections in Dasmariñas, Cavite, following the expulsion of a former lawmaker.

The Commission on Elections, commonly known as Comelec , has officially announced the schedule for the upcoming special elections in the lone district of Dasmariñas, Cavite.

According to Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia, the window for filing certificates of candidacy will be open from July 15 to July 17, 2026. This critical electoral process was necessitated by the expulsion of former lawmaker Kiko Barzaga from the House of Representatives. Barzaga's removal stemmed from incidents of disruptive and disorderly behavior that took place on June 2, leaving the district without legislative representation.

Garcia emphasized the necessity of these dates during a coordination meeting held within Dasmariñas, noting that the tight timeline is a result of the commission's concurrent preparations for other major electoral events, including the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections as well as the inaugural Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections scheduled for the same year. The commission is working tirelessly to ensure that all administrative requirements are met despite the overlapping schedules of multiple nationwide polls.

In terms of logistics, the special elections are slated for August 29, 2026, with the official proclamation of the winner expected by the early morning of August 30. The voting process is designed to be inclusive, with a dedicated early voting window from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. specifically reserved for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and pregnant women.

Following this, the general voting period will run from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. The scale of the operation is significant, involving 448,883 registered voters across 43 distinct voting centers and a total of 3,166 established voting precincts. Because the election will be conducted manually, Chairperson Garcia clarified that the Peñera doctrine will not be applied.

Consequently, individuals will be officially recognized as candidates the moment they file their certificates of candidacy. However, a strict ban on campaign-related activities will be enforced from July 17 to July 29 to prevent premature campaigning, ensuring a level playing field for all aspirants who seek to represent the people of Cavite. Ensuring the integrity of the vote is a top priority for the commission.

Garcia has warned that Comelec will be exceptionally strict regarding prohibitions such as vote-buying and the illicit use of state resources. The goal is to maintain peace and order in Dasmariñas while guaranteeing that every eligible voter can exercise their right to suffrage without intimidation or interference. Beyond the operational hurdles, the commission is facing a significant financial challenge.

Garcia has submitted a formal request to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for 191 million pesos in funding, as the commission's current 2026 budget and savings remain uncertain. Despite these fiscal constraints, Garcia vowed that the honoraria for teachers serving as electoral board members would not be compromised. He stated that the current leadership of Comelec is committed to fighting for higher pay for teachers, as standard honoraria are often insufficient for the labor involved.

Garcia concluded by asserting that the importance of the election transcends monetary concerns, emphasizing that the process is about upholding the democratic power of the people to choose their leaders and maintain the continuity of governance in the region





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Comelec Special Elections Dasmariñas Cavite Philippine Politics George Erwin Garcia

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