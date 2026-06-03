Comelec Seeks P200 Million for Dasmariñas Special Election After House Expulsion

The Commission on Elections is requesting additional funding to cover the cost of a special election in Cavite's lone district, a process necessitated by the removal of a lawmaker and requiring significant resources for over 437,000 voters.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) requires approximately P200 million to conduct special election s in the lone district of Dasmariñas , Cavite , following the expulsion of former Representative Kiko Barzaga from the House.

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia explained that the poll body did not anticipate needing funds for this event, and the substantial cost is driven by the district's 437,730 registered voters. Expenses include honoraria for teachers serving as electoral board members and the preparation and deployment of materials for a manual election. The special election cannot coincide with the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on November 2, 2026, because it must be held between 60 and 90 days after the vacancy.

Garcia stated the Comelec will seek a contingency fund from the president and the Department of Budget and Management, and may re-align or use savings, but cannot tap budgets allocated for the Bangsamoro parliamentary polls or the BSKE. He referenced the recent Antipolo City special election, which cost P98 million for about 200,000 voters, to illustrate the scale of expenses, and emphasized that an earlier proposal of an P11 million fund for recall or special elections is grossly insufficient.

Garcia urged the executive and legislative branches to preserve any standby budget, noting the poll body has no control over when such elections become necessary





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Comelec Special Election Dasmariñas Cavite Kiko Barzaga Funding P200 Million

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