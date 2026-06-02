Comelec Seeks Funds for Dasmariñas Special Election After Barzaga Expulsion

The Commission on Elections needs to allocate new resources to hold a special election in Dasmariñas City after Representative Kiko Barzaga was expelled by the House, says Comelec Chairperson George Garcia.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) faces the challenge of securing additional funding to hold special election s in Dasmariñas City's lone congressional district following the expulsion of Representative Kiko Barzaga from the House of Representatives.

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia confirmed that conducting such an election was not part of the poll body's original preparations or budget for the year, and that resources would need to be identified if the process moves forward. The expulsion followed a vote by the House of Representatives, where 256 lawmakers approved the ethics committee's recommendation to remove Barzaga, while 14 opposed and eight abstained.

Barzaga had previously been suspended twice for 60 days due to social media posts and alleged breaches of House conduct rules. Garcia indicated that any special election should be scheduled between 60 and 90 days after the vacancy occurs. He also clarified that a formal call from Congress is not necessary for Comelec to act, citing a Supreme Court decision that empowers the commission to fill vacant congressional seats via special polls without a congressional resolution.

This ruling stemmed from a petition regarding a vacancy in Palawan's third district. The matter is scheduled for discussion during the Comelec en banc's regular session on Wednesday. The most recent special election conducted by the commission took place on March 14, 2026, after the death of Representative Romeo Acop in December 2025





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Comelec Special Election Kiko Barzaga Dasmariñas House Of Representatives Budget Supreme Court

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