Comelec Says No Plans to Revive Marcoleta Campaign Donation Investigation

The Commission on Elections has stated it has no plans to revive the investigation into Senator Rodante Marcoleta over alleged campaign donations worth P75 million, despite the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon filing plunder and bribery complaints against him. The probe found no evidence of an election offense for non-disclosure of required information in the Statement of Contribution and Expenditure.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) has stated it has no plans to revive the investigation into Senator Rodante Marcoleta over alleged campaign donations worth P75 million, despite the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon filing plunder and bribery complaints against him.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia says the poll body is ready to coordinate with the Office of the Ombudsman, having previously terminated the case after finding no election offense, Marcoleta did not commit in his campaign contribution disclosure. The Office of the Deputy Ombudsman filed complaints of plunder and bribery against Marcoleta, claiming he received donations of P30 million, P25 million, and P20 million for his senatorial campaign, with one exceeding the P50 million threshold for plunder charges.

The case was previously dismissed by the Comelec after being probed by the campaign finance department, but the investigators found no violation of election laws for non-disclosure of required information in the Statement of Contribution and Expenditure. Meanwhile, Marcoleta, his donors and others involved may still need to file counter-affidavits within a 15-day period after the Office of the Ombudsman directed a non-extendible filing period.

The probe did not find sufficient evidence to move forward with charges against Marcoleta but did not close the case, indicating potential future proceedings may be on the case again. The Office of the Deputy Ombudsman claims there is still a chance to charge Marcoleta with corruption given the large amount of money involved.

The situation may have stabilized for now, but there could be renewed efforts to investigate Senator Rodante Marcoleta in the future given the many charges and complex issues at stake. Ultimately, a decision by the relevant authorities is required for any potential resolution of the situation and any resulting actions on charges against Senator Marcoleta.

The potential actions that could be taken involve the recall of charges, filing of new charges, or the probable prosecution of the individuals named in the case for corruption, malfeasance, corruption, or other crimes, depending on future findings or any new information that becomes available





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Rodante Marcoleta Campaign Donations Plunder Bribery Comelec Office Of The Deputy Ombudsman For Luzon

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