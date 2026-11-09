Comelec Resumes Voter Registration for 2028 Elections with SRAP Initiative

The Commission on Elections has reopened voter registration for the 2028 National and Local Elections through its Special Registration Anywhere Program. The initiative aims to facilitate access for first-time voters and those needing to update their records.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) on Tuesday resumed voter registration activities for the 2028 National and Local Elections. This marks a significant step in the preparation for the upcoming national polls, as the poll body works to ensure maximum voter participation.

According to a report by GMA News' Bam Alegre on Unang Balita, the poll body is currently conducting its Special Registration Anywhere Program. This program is designed specifically to make voter registration more accessible and convenient for Filipinos across the country. Many applicants lined up at the registration site in Rizal Park in Manila on Tuesday.

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Comelec Registration Schedule And Requirements For 2028

The site is scheduled to remain open until November 12, operating from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day to accommodate the influx of registrants. The registration program is open to a broad range of eligible individuals. It caters to first-time voters, those seeking to reactivate their previously suspended registrations, and registered voters who want to transfer or change their voting precincts. In support of the initiative, Comelec is also offering the free issuance of voter certificates.

Applicants are required to bring one valid government-issued identification card along with a photocopy of it to complete their registration successfully. Far Eastern University (FEU) - Manila was also listed as a potential site with operations scheduled from November 24, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This indicates an expansion of registration sites to further assist voters. Many of those who lined up at Luneta on Tuesday were senior high school students registering as first-time voters.

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Their presence highlights the importance of engaging young voters ahead of the 2028 elections. Some students expressed that they wanted to make sure their votes would count in the 2028 elections. They also emphasized their desire to help elect deserving public officials who will serve the community effectively. Eleksyon 2028 may experience longer lines if approximately 9,300 voting machines are excluded due to the 2027 budget constraints.

Budget Constraints May Affect 2028 Election Voting Machines

This potential shortage of equipment could impact the efficiency of the voting process on election day. The Comelec continues to monitor the situation and implement measures to ensure a smooth registration and voting process. The agency remains committed to providing a transparent and inclusive electoral system for all Filipino voters.