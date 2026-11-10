Comelec Reports Overwhelming Voter Turnout at SRAP Sites for 2028 Elections

The Commission on Elections expresses surprise at massive voter registration demand, with high school students driving demand ahead of the May 2028 polls.

The Commission on Elections, officially known as Comelec, was caught off guard by the unexpectedly high volume of applicants queuing at voter registration centers on Tuesday, November 10. This surge in activity marked the official reopening of the registration window for the upcoming May 2028 national and local elections in the Philippines. The poll body had anticipated a modest turnout but instead witnessed a massive influx of citizens eager to secure their voting rights for the next cycle.

Student-Driven Surge at Luneta Park

Commission on Elections Chair George Erwin Garcia described the turnout at the Special Registration Anywhere/Anytime Program site located at Mabini Hall in Luneta Park, Manila, as overwhelming. He admitted that the commission did not expect such a large number of applicants on the very first day of the renewed registration drive. The majority of the individuals waiting in line were senior high school students, with most of them registering as a mandatory requirement for their college applications.

Also read Comelec opens voter registration for 2028 elections until June 30, 2027

One such applicant was Janna Co, a 17-year-old senior high school student at Jesus Reigns Christian Academy. Co stated that she and her friends had been waiting in line as early as 7 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10. While voter registration was a strict requirement for the college she was applying to, Co explained that she also planned to register to fulfill her personal ambition to run for Sangguniang Kabataan in 2028. She emphasized that even if it were not a requirement, she would still register to ensure she could run for local youth office.

Record-Breaking Attendance Across Key Locations

Commission on Elections spokesperson Atty. John Rex Laudiangco confirmed that the turnout was considerably better than the registration figures seen over the last couple of years. The poll body reported similarly high demand at other strategic locations, including Robinsons Dasmariñas City, SM Lipa City, and the National University-Lipa City campus. Laudiangco specifically highlighted that the SRAP site at National University-Lipa City received applications not only from Batangas but also from Quezon, Cavite, and Mindoro.

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According to Laudiangco, these massive crowds serve as proof that Filipinos now recognize the importance of registering to vote in the 2028 elections. He stated that citizens are actively ensuring they will be able to vote in the upcoming national and local elections. The spokesperson noted that the high turnout reflects a growing awareness among the electorate regarding the value of civic participation and the necessity of being on the official voters list.

Expanded Registration Sites and Upcoming Schedule

To bring voter registration closer to the public, the Commission on Elections will continue to set up Special Registration Anywhere/Anytime Program sites in various establishments, including schools and shopping malls. Following its successful activity at Luneta Park, the poll body is expanding its logistical footprint to accommodate the high demand. The commission has scheduled additional registration windows at WalterMart Chino Roces on November 19 and the Far Eastern University-Manila campus on November 24.

The poll body has urged the general public to take full advantage of the current registration period. Officials emphasized that individuals must complete their applications before the official deadline to qualify as voters for the elections in May 2028. By expanding access through malls and universities, the Commission on Elections aims to ensure that all eligible citizens, particularly the youth, have ample opportunity to register and participate in the democratic process for the next term.