Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia reaffirms that 2028 elections will proceed with transparency and constitutional compliance, countering claims of a potential postponement.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) has formally reiterated its commitment to conducting clean, honest, and transparent national and local elections in 2028, emphasizing strict adherence to the 1987 Constitution. This declaration was issued on Saturday by Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia in response to growing speculation and political maneuvering regarding the upcoming electoral cycle.

Constitutional Mandate for Credible 2028 Elections

Garcia explicitly stated that the foundation of a credible election relies on transparency, openness, and rigorous observance of the rule of law. He told INQUIRER that these principles are non-negotiable for ensuring free and fair polls, dismissing any notions that the process might be compromised. The Commission Chair highlighted that strict compliance with the constitutional mandate is the primary mechanism to prevent fraud and cheating during the 2028 national and local elections.

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The Chair's statement served as a direct rebuttal to recent claims suggesting that the electoral process might be altered or postponed. Garcia maintained that the 1987 Constitution unequivocally mandates the conduct of elections in 2028, leaving no legal room for ambiguity or suspension of the democratic process.

Duterte Camp Mobilizes Legal and IT Teams Against Cheating

The official stance from Comelec comes shortly after Vice President Sara Duterte announced that her political camp is already preparing legal and information technology teams to combat potential election fraud. Duterte, who declared her presidential bid as early as February of this year, emphasized that her preparations are a preemptive strike against various forms of electoral malfeasance.

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During a press conference on Friday, Duterte noted that while her ground network is not yet fully activated, the strategic teams are in place. She described the upcoming contest as a "fight against cheating," citing commitments from several election lawyers who have pledged to join her legal defense unit. This proactive stance underscores the intensity of the political landscape leading up to the 2028 polls.

Garcia publicly affirmed his alignment with Duterte's efforts, stating via Viber message that the Commission supports the Vice President in fighting vote-selling, the abuse of state resources, and the dissemination of misinformation. He specifically condemned the misuse of government funds and equipment for personal political gain, labeling such actions as serious violations of electoral integrity.

Dismissal of Charter Change and No Election Scenarios

A significant portion of the recent discourse has revolved around the possibility of a "no el" scenario, a term Duterte used to describe the potential cancellation of elections through constitutional amendment. Duterte alleged that two unnamed lawmakers from the House of Representatives were plotting a plan for charter change, which she argued was the only mechanism to avoid holding elections in 2028.

Garcia firmly dismissed these claims, asserting that a "no el" scenario through constitutional amendment is legally impossible. He pointed out that the rules for amending the Constitution are currently suspended, making any such maneuver legally void. This position is consistent with a January 2024 statement where Garcia reiterated that the constitutional amendment process is not currently operative.

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Legal Framework and Past Resolutions Prevent Postponement

The legal basis for Garcia's stance rests on Comelec Resolution No. 10650, promulgated in January 2020, which serves as the implementing rules for Republic Act No. 6735, or the Initiative and Referendum Act. This resolution outlines the procedures for registered voters to propose constitutional changes but does not provide a pathway to suspend mandated elections.

Furthermore, in January 2024, the Commission formally suspended any proceedings related to people's initiatives to amend the 1987 Constitution. This suspension effectively halted any legislative or popular efforts that could theoretically alter the electoral calendar. The combination of suspended amendment rules and explicit constitutional mandates ensures that the 2028 elections will proceed as scheduled, regardless of political rhetoric or alleged plots.

As the political season intensifies, the Commission continues to monitor the situation closely, ensuring that all stakeholders adhere to the established legal frameworks. The interplay between the Vice President's preparatory moves and the Commission's constitutional reminders highlights the complex dynamics of Philippine electoral politics. Both entities, despite their differing political affiliations, have aligned on the necessity of combating fraud and maintaining the integrity of the electoral system.