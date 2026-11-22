Commission on Elections Chair George Erwin Garcia raises the 2028 voter registration target to four million, citing a blockbuster turnout that could bring total registered voters to 74 million ahead of the presidential race.

Commission on Elections Chair George Erwin Garcia announced on Sunday that the poll body expects to register four million new voters for the 2028 national elections. This updated projection exceeds the initial target of three million set by the agency, reflecting a surge in public participation that officials describe as a blockbuster response.

Garcia Updates 2028 Voter Projection Goals

Garcia shared this optimistic forecast during an interview with dzBB, following the November 10 resumption of the voter registration drive. The Commission on Elections will continue accepting applications from interested citizens until July 30, 2027. This revised estimate suggests the total number of registered voters in the country will rise from the current 71 million to approximately 74 million by the time the polls open.

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High Turnout Signals Strong Youth Engagement

Since registration resumed, the Comelec has processed between 140,000 and 150,000 new applications. Garcia noted that a significant portion of those queuing on the first day were young Filipinos, which he described as a positive indication for the democratic process. The Chair emphasized that a higher voter base is beneficial for the upcoming election, which will determine the next president, vice president, and numerous national and local officials.

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Multiple Channels for Voter Enrollment

Qualified individuals can submit their applications through various accessible points established by the election commission. These include local offices of respective election officers, satellite registration sites, and mall-based registration centers. The agency also promotes the Register Anywhere Program to ensure broader accessibility for citizens across different locations.

Eligibility Criteria and Required Documents

To be eligible for registration, an applicant must be at least 18 years old by election day on May 8, 2028. Candidates must have resided in the Philippines for at least one year and in their intended voting precinct for at least six months prior to the election. Acceptable forms of identification include Social Security System or Government Service Insurance System IDs, Unified Multi-Purpose IDs, or certificates from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.