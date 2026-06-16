Comelec Prepares for Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections Despite Pending Legislative Measures

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in the Philippines is gearing up for the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections scheduled on September 14, 2026, despite pending legislative measures that could affect the polls.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) in the Philippines, along with government security forces and partner agencies, is gearing up for the first Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections scheduled on September 14, 2026.

The poll body is committed to ensuring the successful conduct of the elections as scheduled despite pending legislative measures that could affect the polls. Comelec Chairman George Garcia emphasized that election preparations would continue while Congress deliberates on proposals related to the polls, noting that lawmakers have the final authority on such measures. Garcia said the Comelec, security forces, and other government agencies would not suspend preparations while awaiting any legislative action.

The conduct of command conferences reflects the government's readiness for the Bangsamoro polls and other elections in the region, including the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections scheduled in November. The September 14 elections will mark a major milestone in the political transition of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where voters will elect members of the Bangsamoro Parliament under the region's parliamentary system.

Election and security officials have been holding coordination meetings, command conferences, and operational planning activities to strengthen electoral security, logistics, and inter-agency coordination across the region. Officials said preparations remain on track as election day approaches, with government agencies focused on ensuring an orderly, peaceful, and credible electoral exercise in the Bangsamoro region.

The Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will be a significant step towards the region's transition to a more democratic system, and the Comelec is committed to ensuring the success of the polls. The poll body is working closely with security forces and other government agencies to ensure the safety and security of voters, candidates, and election officials during the elections.

The Comelec has also been conducting voter education and information campaigns to ensure that voters are aware of their rights and responsibilities during the elections. The Comelec's preparations for the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections are a testament to the poll body's commitment to ensuring the integrity and credibility of the electoral process in the region.

The Comelec is working tirelessly to ensure that the elections are conducted in a fair, peaceful, and orderly manner, and that the results reflect the will of the people. The success of the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will depend on the cooperation and coordination between the Comelec, security forces, and other government agencies, as well as the active participation of voters and candidates in the electoral process.

The Comelec is confident that with the right preparations and coordination, the Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections will be a success and will mark a significant milestone in the region's transition to a more democratic system





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Commission On Elections Comelec Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections George Garcia Bangsamoro Autonomous Region In Muslim Mindana Parliamentary System Election Preparations Electoral Security Logistics Inter-Agency Coordination

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