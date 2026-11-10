Comelec opens voter registration for 2028 elections until June 30, 2027

The Commission on Elections opened voter registration on November 10, 2026, for the 2028 presidential polls, with the period running until June 30, 2027. The Comelec aims to add 3 million voters to bring the total from 71 million to 74 million.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec) opened voter registration on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, for the May 2028 presidential elections. The registration period will run until June 30, 2027, and is open to first-time voters, existing voters, transferees, and those with deactivated records.

Registration hours are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Tuesdays to Fridays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and scheduled holidays. Applicants may visit the Office of the Election Officer (OEO) that has jurisdiction over their area or any designated satellite registration site to file their applications. The Register Anywhere Program is available in all capital cities, towns, and highly urbanized cities nationwide.

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This gives the public more opportunities to register even if they are not in their hometown or the area where they intend to vote. Special Register Anywhere Program (SRAP) sites are also available at Mabini Hall in Luneta (Rizal) Park, Ermita, Manila; National University Lipa; Las Piñas City; Calamba City; Waltermart Makati; and the Far Eastern University Manila campus.

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Comelec Relaunches Register Anywhere Program

The Comelec relaunched SRAP on Tuesday at Mabini Hall in Luneta Park to bring registration services closer to the public through activities in schools, malls, and other establishments. Additional special registration activities will be held at WalterMart Chino Roces on November 19 and at the Far Eastern University Manila campus on November 24.

Applicants are urged to bring at least one valid government-issued identification, such as a passport, National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance, police clearance, National ID, postal ID, or driver's license. Library cards, student IDs, and senior citizen IDs are also accepted, provided they contain the applicant's name, photograph, and address. The Comelec also announced that applicants may use their electronic Philippine Identification (ePhilID) through the eGov app as proof of identity.

Valid ID Requirements for Registration

Barangay residency certificates and cedula are not considered valid IDs for registration. Requirements for registration include one copy of the CEF-1 Application Form, at least one valid ID and its photocopy, and other supporting documents required to process the application. The Comelec emphasized that these requirements must be complete to ensure a smooth registration process. The registration period will give the Comelec time to prepare for the 2028 elections.

This includes finalizing and cleaning up the voters' list, printing official copies, and allowing candidates to verify the registered electorate. Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia earlier said the commission wants to ensure that those filing their certificates of candidacy are registered voters.

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"We want to ensure that those who file their certificates of candidacy are registered voters, so there will be no question about their eligibility to vote," he said. As part of its preparations, the commission is targeting an additional 3 million registered voters. This would bring the country's electorate from 71 million to 74 million before the 2028 polls.

"Currently, we have 71 million registered voters, and our plan is to add 3 million, bringing the total to 74 million voters by 2028," Garcia said.