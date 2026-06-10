Comelec Offices in Mindanao Left Undamaged by 7.8 Earthquake

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported that their field offices in Mindanao were left undamaged by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake. Comelec Chairman George Garcia stated that even the Comelec personnel in Mindanao were not harmed by the calamity.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) said that their field offices in Mindanao were left undamaged by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake last Monday. Comelec Chairman George Garcia stated that even the Comelec personnel in Mindanao were not harmed by the calamity.

Garcia said that there were no damages to their offices except for the overturning of cabinets. A magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck the province of Sarangani on Monday morning. The tremor was felt in other areas of Mindanao. Garcia has ordered a thorough assessment of the establishments set to be used as voting centers come the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

He has directed their field personnel in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to inspect the school buildings and other establishments that will house the polling precincts come September 14. The Comelec has instructed their field personnel to find out and assess the condition of the schools they will be using for BPE.

They want to know if they will need to move from the exact location where the election will be held or if they can just stay there. This is instead of identifying alternative voting centers that are not proximate to the voters. Garcia stated that they have no intentions of moving the voting centers, especially if this will result in voters being far away from the places where they are to vote.

The Comelec can set up makeshift voting centers in areas near the affected schools so that their countrymen can vote right there. The BPE will have 5,212 clustered precincts that will operate in 1,186 voting centers





sunstaronline / 🏆 18. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Commission On Elections Comelec George Garcia Mindanao Earthquake Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections BPE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ombudsman places Mindanao offices under work-from-home setup after earthquakeOmbudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla has temporarily placed the Ombudsman Mindanao offices under a work-from-home arrangement following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Saranggani province on Monday morning.

Read more »

Magnitude 7.8 Earthquake Hits Mindanao, Leaving 16 Dead and 134 InjuredA magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the coast off Sarangani in Mindanao on June 8, 2026, causing destruction and leaving 16 dead and 134 injured.

Read more »

Senators call for building checks, aid after Mindanao earthquakeSeveral senators on Monday called on national agencies to immediately conduct emergency response operations, including search and rescue, structural integrity inspections, and psychosocial and livelihood assistance, following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao.

Read more »

BREAKING: Mindanao quake death toll rises to 19BREAKING: Mindanao quake death toll rises to 19

Read more »