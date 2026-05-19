Comelec Not to Conduct Special Elections for Party-List Lawmaker Vacancies

Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia confirmed that no special election will be needed to fill the vacancies in the House of Representatives following the resignations of party-list representatives Nathaniel Oducado and Franz Vincent Legazpi. The process is different when a candidate passes away, resigns, or is removed from office due to certain circumstances.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) on Tuesday confirmed that no special election is necessary to fill the vacant seats in the House of Representatives following the resignations of 1Tahanan party-list Rep.

Nathaniel Oducado and Pinoy Workers party-list Rep. Franz Vincent Legazpi on Monday. The Comelec will only issue a certificate of proclamation after receiving a declaration of vacancy from the House of Representatives. The process differs when a district representative passes away, resigns, or is removed from office due to certain circumstances.

For those cases, the Comelec will conduct a special election, but only if there is still over a year left for the respective district to serve. The special election conducted for the 2nd district of Antipolo City in March was as a result of the death of former lawmaker Romeo Acop, and his son Bong Acop took the post





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Comelec Election Commission House Of Representatives Party-List Representatives Special Election Voting Behavior Health Issues Party-List Program Comelec Chairperson George Erwin Garcia Franz Vincent Legazpi Nathalie Oducado

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