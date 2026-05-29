Comelec Finds No Violation in Pre-Election Removal of BARMM Education Minister

The Commission on Elections has ruled that the dismissal of Mohagher Iqbal as BARMM's education minister ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections does not breach poll laws, as it occurred before the election period began.

MANILA - The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) has stated that there are no poll violations associated with the removal of Mohagher Iqbal as minister of the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao ( BARMM ).

This clarification comes after Iqbal was dismissed by interim BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua ahead of the September 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE). Comelec Chairman George Garcia emphasized that the removal, occurring before the official election period, does not breach any regulations.

"We don't have any ban at the moment. None yet. Those bans will still apply during the election period," Garcia explained in a recent interview. During the election period, the civil service prohibits the transfer or detail of officers and employees, as well as the suspension of elective provincial, city, municipal, or barangay officers without Comelec's prior approval.

Since Iqbal's dismissal took place outside this timeframe, Comelec sees no legal issue. The political development in BARMM has sparked discussions about the timing of public official changes before a major electoral event. Mohagher Iqbal, a prominent figure in the region's education ministry, was removed by Chief Minister Macacua, a decision that has been scrutinized for potential election-related motives.

However, Comelec's assessment suggests that no constitutional or electoral law has been violated because the action preceded the start of the election period. The election period for the 2026 Bangsamoro polls is expected to begin later, and until then, the usual restrictions on personnel movements in government are not yet in effect. This distinction is critical, as the commission's role in overseeing such matters is activated only during the designated election season.

This situation highlights the interplay between regional autonomy and national election laws in the Philippines. BARMM, established under a peace agreement, operates with a unique set of governance rules, yet remains subject to the Comelec's authority during elections. The commission's stance underscores a technical interpretation: the prohibitions on transferring or suspending public officers are not retroactive. Thus, while the dismissal may have political ramifications, it falls outside the current legal framework meant to prevent election manipulation.

Observers note that such interpretations could set precedents for future pre-election personnel changes in autonomous regions. The focus now shifts to the upcoming 2026 Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections, a key milestone in the region's transition to full autonomy. The removal of a minister like Iqbal may influence the electoral landscape, but without a violation of Comelec's rules, it remains a matter of political, rather than legal, controversy





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Comelec Mohagher Iqbal BARMM 2026 Bangsamoro Elections George Garcia Abdulraof Macacua Bangsamoro Autonomous Region Philippine Politics Election Period Civil Service Transfer

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