Comelec: Estrada Can Run in 2028 Without Final Conviction

Comelec Chair George Garcia clarifies that Senator Jinggoy Estrada remains eligible for the 2028 elections unless a final conviction is secured in his plunder case, citing the constitutional presumption of innocence.

The Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) has stated that Senator Jinggoy Estrada may still run for public office in the 2028 elections , provided there is no final conviction in the plunder case he is currently facing.

This clarification was made by Comelec Chair George Erwin Garcia following the senator's arrest early Monday. The case involves allegations that Estrada received kickbacks totaling up to P573 million from allocations for flood control projects in 2025. After his arrest by the Philippine National Police, Estrada was admitted to the New Quezon City Jail in Payatas, Quezon City.

Garcia emphasized that unless a final judgment of conviction exists or a restraining order from the Supreme Court is presented to the commission, Comelec will accept certificates of candidacy from individuals under prosecution.

"If there is no final decision and no restraining order from the high court furnished to the Commission on Elections, the name will be included in the list," Garcia told reporters. He stressed that this policy applies universally to any candidate facing criminal charges, particularly those involving moral turpitude or offenses punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year. The Comelec chairperson highlighted a fundamental legal principle: the presumption of innocence until proven otherwise.

"Even if they are convicted by the municipal trial court, regional trial court, and even if they appeal the decision, they can still run in the elections. Because in our country, the Constitution has a provision that everybody is presumed innocent until the contrary is proved," Garcia explained. Plunder, the specific charge against Estrada, is a non-bailable offense that carries a penalty of life imprisonment.

However, under current electoral rules, a person is only disqualified from running if there is a final conviction. The ongoing nature of the case means Estrada, like any other accused individual, remains eligible to file his candidacy papers for the 2028 polls unless the judiciary issues a final ruling against him before the election period. This stance aligns with the constitutional guarantee and Comelec's procedural guidelines.

The commission's role is to administrativey assess candidacy based on existing legal documents; it does not prejudge pending cases. The situation underscores the intersection of criminal procedure and election law in the Philippines, where political rights are preserved until the full exhaustion of judicial remedies. Estrada's arrest and detention have sparked public discussion about the integrity of public officials and the pace of the justice system.

Meanwhile, Comelec maintains its position is a straightforward application of the law, not an endorsement or criticism of any individual. The commentary that sometimes follows such news items does not reflect the views of the publishing outlet and may be excluded if inconsistent with editorial standards. This particular report, however, focuses on the official statement from the Comelec chair and its implications for the upcoming elections.

The political landscape may see a variety of candidates, including those with legal challenges, as long as they meet the technical requirements set by the commission. Legal experts note that the finality of a conviction is a strict criterion for disqualification, ensuring that accusations alone do not strip a citizen of the right to serve. For now, Senator Estrada retains the ability to plan a potential comeback in 2028, unless the plunder case concludes with a final judgment before then





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Comelec Jinggoy Estrada Plunder Case 2028 Elections Conviction Presumption Of Innocence Philippines

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