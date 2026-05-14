Comelec Chairman Garcia Emphasizes Vulnerable Sector Ahead of Upcoming Elections

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia emphasized the importance of the vulnerable sector, including persons deprived of liberty (PDL), persons with disability (PWD), indigenous people, the elderly, and pregnant women, ahead of the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on November 2. Garcia also highlighted the security preparations made by Comelec and the importance of voter registration for the upcoming elections.

PUERTO PRINCESA CITY, PALAWAN, Philippines — The upcoming parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) on November 2 are all systems go, according to Commission on Elections ( Comelec ) Chairman George Erwin Garcia.

Garcia and other commissioners and high-ranking officials of Comelec were present to oversee the remaining days of the ongoing voter registration at SM City Puerto Princesa. Comelec is already at 90 percent in terms of preparation with ballots and other election materials, specifically for the November 2 village polls. Comelec has conducted a command conference with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine National Police, Philippine Coast Guard, and other concerned government agencies for security preparations.

Garcia emphasized the importance of the vulnerable sector, including persons deprived of liberty (PDL), persons with disability (PWD), indigenous people, the elderly, and pregnant women, who will have a special time for voting. Around 4.5 million voters have availed of Comelec’s registration services since October 20 last year, with 1.3 million newly registered voters for SK. There are 70 million registered voters for the November 2 election, with 25 million for SK.

Candidates may now check their names at the Comelec website to address any discrepancies. The project of precincts and the number of voters will also be out by Wednesday. The parliamentary election in BARMM will be computerized, while the BSKE will be manual. The Bangsamoro Parliamentary Election for the first time in history will be automated





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Comelec Voter Registration Parliamentary Elections Barangay And Sangguniang Kabataan Elections Vulnerable Sector Security Preparations Electoral Process

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