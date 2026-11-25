Colombian security forces stormed a Cartagena supermarket early Wednesday, freeing all hostages after a 17-hour siege and killing one captor. The operation followed an attempted armored vehicle robbery.

Colombia n security forces stormed a supermarket in the Caribbean city of Cartagena early Wednesday, ending a daylong hostage siege. President Abelardo de la Espriella said all of those held had been rescued and one captor was killed.

Several explosions were heard before security forces entered the building, where about 20 people were believed to have been held by armed men. Shortly after midnight, a police helicopter hovered low over the shopping center as security forces massed outside, Agence France-Presse reporters saw. In an extraordinary joint operation between the National Police and the Armed Forces, all the hostages were rescued, de la Espriella said in a video posted on social media.

Also read Gunmen take 25 hostage at Colombia supermarket

The president appeared at the scene wearing fatigues and a sidearm while brandishing a walkie-talkie, describing the operation as a roaring success. We gave them the opportunity to surrender and free the hostages. They rejected that opportunity, and we acted decisively, he said, adding that one hostage-taker was killed. Authorities said the siege began after an attempted armored vehicle robbery at the shopping center.

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About 20 hostages were believed to be inside at the time of the assault. Ten of the roughly 30 people initially held had already been released during the 17-hour standoff, including several elderly women. Cartagena's mayor said all of the hostages were safe and sound and would reunite with their families before undergoing medical checks.

Local media reported that the hostage-takers were demanding nearly 2 million dollars, two armored vehicles and safe passage to the city of Barranquilla, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) northeast of Cartagena. The captors, whose identity was not given, originally took about 30 hostages in the Exito branch after a swift police response to their failed bid to hijack an armored car ferrying cash from a mall.

Colombian Police Rescue Hostages in Cartagena

The siege gripped Cartagena, a Caribbean port famed for its colonial walled old town, beach resorts and cruise-ship tourism. My son is there, Jacob Perez, the father of one of the workers, told AFP earlier in the standoff. He didn't leave work, and he's not answering his phone. I think they took it from him, he said.

Images broadcast by Colombian media and shared on social media appeared to show masked gunmen in tactical gear carrying long guns alongside zip-tied hostages inside the store. Reuters could not immediately independently verify the images. Social media also showed images of some people kneeling against the windows of the store, their hands seemingly bound. It's not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping.

President Blames Criminals for Cartegena Siege

No, these are criminals who were caught off-guard, had no way out, and then kidnapped a group of people, de la Espriella said. For Grupo Exito, protecting the people's lives and safety is our priority, the chain said in a statement. The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena resumed landings after a brief suspension of about 45 minutes as the armed forces used one of its runways in connection with the incident.

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De La Espriella went to Cartagena after visiting the city of Villavicencio following an overnight car bombing the government blamed on a group of dissidents from the former FARC rebels who reject a 2016 peace deal. The siege unfolded on the 10th anniversary of Colombia's landmark peace accord with FARC guerrillas and a series of attacks across the country.

Car Bomb Injures 22 in Villavicencio Attack

The car blast near government offices in Villavicencio, the capital of the central department of Meta, injured 22, but there was no immediate claim of responsibility. Most injuries were minor, though one person was stable following surgery, said Mayor Alexander Baquero Sanabria. The blast hit about 500 properties, homes and businesses among them, he added.

On Monday, authorities blamed a dissident FARC faction for a car bomb attack in the city of Villavicencio that wounded 25 people and caused extensive damage. Separately, the presidency said a terrorist attack on electrical infrastructure had disrupted power supplies in several southwestern departments and prompted additional measures to protect energy facilities.

To the narcoterrorists responsible, I warn you: you will answer for every drop of blood you have spilled and every business and property you have destroyed, De La Espriella said at the blast site on Tuesday. For more than 60 years, Colombia's left-wing rebel groups have battled the government and right-wing paramilitaries turned crime gangs in a civil war fueled by the cocaine trade.

Some respite came from the 2016 peace deal between the government and the FARC, but crime gangs remain hugely powerful and smaller rebel groups persist.