Colombia Overcomes Spirited Uzbekistan Debut with 3-1 World Cup Victory

In a compelling Group K opener, Colombia secured a 3-1 win against World Cup debutants Uzbekistan at the Estadio Azteca. Goals from Daniel Munoz, Luis Diaz, and Jaminton Campaz offset an equalizer from Abbosbek Fayzullaev, which marked Uzbekistan's first World Cup goal. Diaz was influential with a goal and an assist, while Colombia's experience and attacking prowess ultimately prevailed over a disciplined and courageous Uzbek performance under coach Fabio Cannavaro.

The Colombia n national football team began their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign in Group K with a compelling 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan at the iconic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The match, played before a passionate crowd exceeding 80,000 on a cool, rain-tinged evening, showcased Colombia's superior quality and experience against a determined and disciplined Uzbekistan side making their tournament debut under legendary coach Fabio Cannavaro. Colombia, the runners-up in the recent Copa America, controlled much of the early play, with Jhon Arias and James Rodriguez testing the Uzbek defense. Uzbekistan, however, organized in a deep, defensive block, absorbed the pressure and looked dangerous on the counterattack.

A moment of potential danger arose when Bekhruz Karimov broke forward, but Jhon Lucumi made a crucial intervention. The best chance of the first half fell to Luis Diaz, who struck the post. In the ensuing scramble, Abdukodir Khusanov's challenge took out both Diaz and a pitchside cameraman, who required medical treatment. The breakthrough for Colombia came in the 52nd minute.

After an initial attack broke down, Diaz displayed quick thinking to clip a precise pass into the path of Daniel Munoz, who calmly slotted home a neat finish for his third international goal. Munoz explained his connection with Diaz, stating, "I've already told Luis Diaz that when he got the ball, he looked at me for the cross. He sent me an amazing ball; all I had to do is finish it.

" The large Colombian contingent in the stadium erupted in celebration, their yellow shirts transforming the atmosphere into a virtual home game as chants of 'Vamos Colombia' filled the air. Uzbekistan responded spiritedly, equalizing on the hour mark with what was the nation's first-ever World Cup goal. Dostonbek Khamdamov set up Eldor Shomurodov, whose shot from the right was saved low by goalkeeper Camilo Vargas.

Vargas could not hold the rebound, and Abbosbek Fayzullaev pounced to nod the ball home from close range. Their joy was short-lived. Just five minutes later, in the 65th minute, Gustavo Puerta released Luis Diaz, who side-footed across goal to restore Colombia's lead. The crowd responded with chants of Diaz's nickname, 'Lucho, Lucho'.

Diaz, who contributed both a goal and an assist, expressed his fulfillment, saying, "I worked and fought for this. I am living out my childhood dream of playing in a World Cup with my national team, and it's even better to have contributed a goal and an assist. I am in peak physical and mental condition; this is my first World Cup, and it is incredibly special.

" Uzbekistan continued to push forward with ambition in the final stages. Akmal Mozgovoy shot narrowly off target in stoppage time, Karimov hit the crossbar with a long-range effort, and Azizbek Amonov had a shot blocked after a pass from Otabek Shukurov. Colombia had the final word in stoppage time when Jaminton Campaz scored a late goal to seal a deserved 3-1 victory. Statistical dominance reflected the performance, with Colombia recording 15 attempts to Uzbekistan's nine.

The win extends Colombia's excellent recent record in World Cup group stages to seven victories in eight matches. For Uzbekistan's coach, the legendary Fabio Cannavaro, the match marked a historic personal milestone. Twenty years after lifting the World Cup as Italy's captain, Cannavaro became only the fourth Ballon d'Or winner to appear at a World Cup as both a player and a coach, joining an elite group that includes Franz Beckenbauer, Oleg Blokhin, and Marco van Basten





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Colombia Uzbekistan FIFA World Cup Group K Estadio Azteca Luis Diaz Daniel Munoz Jaminton Campaz Fabio Cannavaro Copa America World Cup Debut

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