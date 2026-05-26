Collapse of Nine-Storey Building in Angeles, Philippines Leaves 16 Missing

A nine-storey building under construction in Angeles, Philippines has collapsed, leaving at least 16 people missing. The building, which was supposed to have only nine storeys, had a swimming pool under construction on the 10th floor. The Philippine labor agency had stopped work at the site in September 2025 over safety violations, but lifted the order a month later after the company complied with regulations.

Firefighters help rescuers clear debris near collapsed building in Angeles , Philippines . Lea Casilao's husband Joselito is among the 16 missing construction workers . Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the collapse, which occurred at a nine-storey building under construction in the city of Angeles , north of Manila.

The building, which was supposed to have only nine storeys, had a swimming pool under construction on the 10th floor. The Philippine labor agency had stopped work at the site in September 2025 over safety violations, but lifted the order a month later after the company complied with regulations. At least four people have been confirmed dead, including a Malaysian national whose body was recovered on Sunday from a neighboring hotel building that had also been hit by the collapse.

Lea Casilao and her husband usually began each day exchanging text messages: 'Good morning' from her, and his usual reply of 'Good morning, love.

' Ms. Casilao said she knew her husband had been staying at the workers' barracks on Saturday night because they had been messaging until the evening, making it likely that he was among those trapped after the building collapsed at dawn on Sunday. The authorities called off search and rescue operations on Monday evening after rescuers, using life locator equipment, determined there were no longer signs of life beneath the rubble.

'My hope of still finding him alive has collapsed,' Ms. Casilao said, her voice breaking. Ms. Casilao said she and her husband had planned to meet at the construction site on Sunday afternoon, with her husband supposed to pick her up. When she was unable to reach him, she went straight to the site and saw the tangle of concrete, mangled metal, and collapsed scaffolding.

'I kept calling his number, but nothing,' said Ms. Casilao, 47, sitting in a makeshift tent as a bulldozer outside began clearing debris from the road. Ms. Alicaway's mother, Rosenda, said 'We hope the owner will take responsibility and address what happened to the workers. The families are also suffering. This is not what we wanted, but they need to coordinate with us.





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Collapse Of Nine-Storey Building Angeles Philippines Missing Construction Workers Safety Violations Investigation

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