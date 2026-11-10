Coins.ph Warns of Surge in Digital Fraud Scams in Philippines

Coins.ph warns of a sharp rise in digital fraud as e-wallet usage for stolen funds jumps to 73%. Learn the top scam tactics and how to protect your accounts from cybercriminals.

The digital asset exchange platform Coins.ph issued a formal public warning on Tuesday regarding the escalating threat of digital fraud across the Philippines. The company highlighted that scammers are increasingly exploiting online channels and financial platforms to deceive users and steal assets.

Rising E-wallet Fraud Statistics

According to a news release, Coins.ph cited specific findings from the Global Anti-Scam Alliance's State of Scams Philippines Report 2026. This report was produced in partnership with Mastercard and Gogolook. The exchange noted that e-wallets have become rapidly growing channels for moving stolen money. Reported usage of these digital wallets for fraudulent activities rose sharply from 34% to 73% in just one year.

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Primary Scam Tactics Identified

The first major threat identified involves phishing and impersonation. These schemes use fake texts, emails, and websites that mimic legitimate platforms to steal passwords and one-time PINs. The second tactic is fake customer support, where fraudsters pose as representatives on social media and messaging apps to solicit account details or direct fund transfers.

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Investment and Employment Scams

The third category involves investment scams featuring fake trading programs. These schemes promise guaranteed or unusually high returns to lure deposits from victims. The fourth type comprises task and employment scams. These offers easy online work paid in cryptocurrency but demand money deposits from applicants to unlock tasks or withdraw earnings.

Security Measures and Official Guidance

Coins.ph urged users to protect themselves by never sharing one-time PINs, passwords, or recovery phrases. The company recommended strictly transacting through official channels to avoid falling victim to these deceptive practices. By adhering to these security measures, users can better safeguard their digital assets against the growing network of cybercriminals.