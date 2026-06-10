Coconut Octopus: The Intelligent Tool User of Philippine Seas

A night dive in Anilao, Batangas reveals the coconut octopus using tools like tin cans and bottles for shelter, showcasing its intelligence while raising concerns about marine debris.

In a recent episode of Born To Be Wild, Dr. Ferds Recio took a night dive in the waters of Anilao, Batangas, where octopuses are most active.

As he descended into the dark sea, he was greeted by fascinating creatures: a Hairy Frogfish, a Broadclub Cuttlefish, and various crabs including the Decorator Crab, Sponge Crab, and Carrier Crab. Soon after, a coconut octopus emerged, carrying a tin can that it would use as a temporary shelter. Nonie Enolva, Chief Fishing Regulations Officer of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources - NCR, explained why this species is called the coconut octopus.

It often carries coconut shells as a means of protection against predators, unlike other octopus species that rely more on camouflage. This species is commonly found throughout the Indo-Pacific region, and in the Philippines, it is frequently seen across the country. The octopus exhibited a behavior known as stilt walking, where it uses its arms to walk while holding the tin can.

This strategy gives it mobility and a quick escape option whenever a predator approaches; it simply drops the shell and hides inside. The coconut octopus has a short lifespan of only three to five years, but it is admired for its remarkable intelligence. It is one of the few animals capable of using tools for survival.

In another sighting, a coconut octopus was observed squeezing into a broken bottle and using a PVC pipe and a white cup as barriers at the bottle's opening. If they cannot find coconut shells or other smooth surfaces to hide in, they often bury themselves in the sand with only their eyes exposed. They are known to carry heavy shells but will switch to a smoother, lighter object if they find one.

However, there is growing concern that instead of natural coconut shells, these octopuses are now using garbage from land as their homes. This shift indicates a high level of anthropogenic effect on marine life, driven by the indiscriminate dumping of solid waste into the ocean, which impacts marine resources negatively. The episode highlights both the fascinating adaptability of the coconut octopus and the urgent need to address marine pollution





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