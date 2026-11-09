Gauff Opens WTA Finals with Win Over Pegula as Rybakina Withdraws

Coco Gauff defeated Jessica Pegula in three sets at the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, while top seed Elena Rybakina withdrew with a viral illness and Claire Liu won her first WTA title in Hong Kong.

Coco Gauff defeated fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-2 in her first match of the 2026 WTA Finals on Sunday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

The match lasted two hours and 39 minutes. Gauff, the No. 4 seed competing in Group 1 of the eight-woman round-robin draw, improved to 6-5 in her career against Pegula. I was having a lot of fun today, the 22-year-old Gauff said afterward. She joked that she left bits of rubber from her shoes on the court.

Also read Alex Eala Secures Career-Best WTA Ranking

Gauff Saves Break Points Against Pegula

Gauff, who won the WTA Finals in 2024, was playing her first match in over a month. She saved 7 of 11 break points and broke Pegula's serve seven times in 16 chances. Gauff held serve from 0-40 down at 4-4 in the first set and then earned the lone break of the set in the following game to take early control.

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Pegula took a 5-1 lead in the second set only to lose five straight games and face match point at 5-6. She saved one match point in the 12th game and regained control in the tiebreaker, leveling the match with a forehand return winner. I had a match point in the second set and I didn't get too down on myself, Gauff said.

I think today, the key was just trying to be aggressive, but I also had to run a lot. The momentum swung back toward Gauff in the final set. The two-time Grand Slam champion won the first three games on her way to a 5-2 advantage. A missed overhead from Pegula earned Gauff two more match points.

Gauff Clinches Victory Against Pegula

Gauff let out a celebratory roar after clinching the match on her third opportunity. Gauff will next face No. 8 seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Linda Noskova. Noskova defeated alternate Marta Kostyuk 6-2, 6-4 in the first match of the day. Noskova cruised past Kostyuk, converting all four of her opportunities to break serve.

Kostyuk, who carries a No. 9 seed, was a late substitute for World No. 1 Elena Rybakina. Rybakina, last year's WTA Finals winner and this year's Australian Open and U.S. Open champion, was forced to withdraw from the season-ending championships citing a viral illness. Kostyuk will face Pegula next after both lost their opening round-robin matches. Group 2 features Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Mirra Andreeva of Russia, Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

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WTA Finals Move to Indian Wells

Indian Wells, home to the annual BNP Paribas Open, is hosting the WTA Finals after instability in the Middle East led to a move away from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where the event had been held since 2024. The WTA Finals is set to move again in 2027 to Charlotte, North Carolina. In Hong Kong, Southern California native Claire Liu won her first WTA Tour event, stunning No. 2 seed Alexandra Eala 6-3, 6-0.

Liu, 26, needed just 93 minutes to win the match. Entering the week, Liu was ranked No. 102 in the standings. The two exchanged service breaks early in the first set. Serving at 4-3, Eala was broken again, giving Liu a chance to close the opener with three consecutive game wins.

The second set opened with a marathon first game that went to deuce 11 times. Liu took the game, one of five service breaks on the day, and Eala could not respond. Liu closed out the match by winning nine consecutive games. Still, Eala, a 21-year-old from the Philippines, will rise to No. 15 when the new rankings come out.

She has one career win, victorious in Washington D.C. in August. Eala fell to 1-2 in WTA Tour finals. Rain postponed the final between Indonesian No. 1 seed Janice Tjen and Polish No. 3 Magda Linette.