Pegula Beats Noskova at WTA Finals, Eliminating Gauff

Jessica Pegula saved a match point to beat Linda Noskova and advance from the round-robin group, sending Coco Gauff out of the WTA Finals despite Gauff's win over Marta Kostyuk.

Jessica Pegula saved a match point and defeated Linda Noskova 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5 on Thursday to advance from her round-robin group at the WTA Finals, eliminating fellow American Coco Gauff from the season-ending championships.

Pegula recorded a career-high 16 aces, while Wimbledon champion Noskova had a career-high 15 double faults in a see-saw battle that lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes at Indian Wells, California. The tournament was moved from Riyadh to Indian Wells due to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Also read Noskova beats Gauff to reach WTA Finals semis; Pegula stays in hunt

Pegula Reflects On Serving Performance

I have learned that sometimes the serve feels good and sometimes it does not, and how to manage the days when it does not and to ride it when you are serving well, Pegula told reporters. I do not think I served that well in my first couple matches and I served great today. Sometimes there is no rhyme or reason. Noskova went 5-2 in sets to win the group, followed by Pegula at 5-3 and Gauff at 4-3.

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The win sets up a first meeting between Pegula and Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva in the semi-finals on Saturday. It is the match people wanted, well now you are going to get it, said Pegula. She had earlier called Andreeva a diva who needs to be humbled, but did not realise that her remarks were being livestreamed during a practice session before the tournament.

In the same comments Pegula also praised the world number three, and she apologised afterward to those involved. She is fast, she has a great serve, she is strong, she hits the ball pretty hard and she is smart, Pegula said on Thursday. Earlier, Gauff rallied to beat Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5 on a sun-soaked Stadium Two.

Gauff Battles Back To Beat Kostyuk

After sealing the first set with a stab volley that sent fans leaping to their feet under sunny California desert skies, Gauff rallied from 1-5 down in the second, winning six games in a row. I was fully prepared to play a third set there, said Gauff, who needed treatment on her back during the second set.

It is the last tournament of the season so I just wanted to finish it on a high note and give myself the best chance to play the semifinals. Either way, I did not want to be sad walking off the court. Gauff, ranked world number four, trailed 5-1 in the second set but saved three set points in the seventh game to launch a run of six straight games to seize the match.

She received treatment for what she later said was back tightness after going down two breaks to trail 3-0 in the second set. Despite nine double faults, Gauff prevailed in one hour and 39 minutes. I am not going to lie, my head was already in that third set, Gauff said of her mindset trailing 5-1.

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Then once it got to 5-4 I was like, OK, I can win this set. I got a little bit lucky. She gave me a few errors. I am glad I was able to close that out.

Kostyuk Wrist Injury Impacts Match

The first set had also been a battle. Broken in the opening game, Gauff appeared to have seized control when she broke Kostyuk for a second time for a 4-2 lead then held for 5-2. Kostyuk looked demoralized as she took a medical timeout for treatment on her right wrist.

But after having the wrist taped she came back to hold serve then broke Gauff as the American served for the set, Gauff helping her out with a pair of double faults. Gauff regrouped to take the set. Kostyuk, who won the Madrid title and reached the French Open semi-finals, was already eliminated coming into her match against Gauff having lost to Noskova and Pegula.

Kostyuk, who joined the eight-player tournament as an alternate after world number one Elena Rybakina withdrew due to illness, failed to win a set in her three matches as she struggled with a wrist injury. Gauff still needed help to reach the semi-finals of the elite season-ending event. If fifth-ranked compatriot Pegula beat Noskova in the last group one match later Thursday, Pegula would go through instead. Noskova had already advanced.

Gauff Eliminated After Pegula Victory

Gauff did what she could with a gutsy straight-sets win but was eliminated by Pegula's victory.